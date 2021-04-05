Emma Corrin Surprises Us With Her Pleated And Lace Dress At The SAGS 2021 Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Emma Corrin, who impressed us with the role of late Lady Diana in the Netflix series The Crown, has regularly surprised us with her fashion statements at different awards platforms. At the Golden Globes, the actress mirrored the costume sensibilities of Pierrot Clowns with her Miu Miu gown. At the Critics Choice Awards, she celebrated jewels with her Schiaparelli gown that was adorned with pearl encrusted jewels around the slit neckline. Even the heavy pearl and gold earrings matched the jewels attached to her ensemble! With her fashion sensibility backed by perception, we were sure that Emma Corrin would bring something new to the table at the SAG Awards. And this time, she opted for a Prada dress that was as striking as her previous numbers. Kudos to the stylist, Harry Lambert, who has worked with Emma on her all three aforementioned looks.

So, this ensemble was a rarity too and not just because of the asymmetrical hem but the attire was enhanced by a mix of diverse textural elements. The bodice of her attire featured a silk spaghetti top that was layered with floral lace overlay. As for the sleeves, they were sky-blue with subtle embellished motifs and Bishop-style. Separated by a chic black Prada belt, which added structure to the attire, the skirt had our attention. Her skirt was like old school-meets-modern ballroom. A significant part of the skirt was textured grey-hued with sharp pleats. The grey part was floor-touching and the contrasting ivory part was crafted out of a soft fabric unlike the sturdy grey. The skirt was adorned with lace floral accents, just like the lace overlay of the bodice. She paired her ensemble with black ankle-length boots, which went well with her outfit.

The jewellery was minimal. Emma Corrin wore dainty diamond drop earrings to spruce up her look. The makeup was light with pink lip shade and subtle pink eye shadow. The middle-parted short fringe hairdo completed her look. Emma looked gorgeous. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: Christina Ebenezer