Oscars 2021: Emerald Fennell, Chloé Zhao, And Youn Yuh - Jung Make History And Stun Us With Their Outfits

This time amid Covid-19, Oscars 2021 might not have been one of the biggest nights but the Academy Awards certainly promoted inclusivity and women in cinema. At the 93rd Academy Awards, Emerald Fennell became the first woman to win an award for screenwriting in 13 long years. Chloé Zhao was the first woman of colour to win the best director award. And Youn Yuh - Jung became the first actor from Korea to win the academy award. They kept it simple yet stunning with their outfits and we have decoded their outfits for inspiration.

Chloé Zhao's Muted Dress

The Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao, who won the best director award for the Nomadland (which was awarded the Best Film), opted for an understated number from Hermès. Her full-sleeved dress was beige-hued with latticework and ruched detailing. It was a flowy polo-neck number but had a structured silhouette. To make her style interesting, Chloé Zhao paired her ensemble with white sneakers and made two braids - something that we found so unique for Oscars outing. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones.

Youn Yuh - Jung's Navy-Blue Gown

With Olivia Colman, Glenn Close, and others, Youn Yuh - Jung's competition was tough but she won the best supporting actress for Minari. She made a history and her country proud and her attire was one of the smartest at the Oscars. The veteran actress wore a boxy and sharply panelled navy-blue gown from Marmar Halim. Her attire featured textured detailing, cinched waist, and two big pockets. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and wavy grey bun. And her pictures with Brad Pitt have been taking internet by storm.

Emerald Fennell's Floral Gown

Emerald Fennell won the best original screenwriter award for the Promising Young Woman. She wore a multicolour floral-printed organdy gown with sequin embroidery and ruffle details. Her gown was from Gucci and with this dress of hers, she made a strong case for maternity fashion. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and bluish eye shadow. The middle-parted blonde tresses completed her look.

