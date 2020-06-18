Elvis Presley, Britney Spears , And Other Popular Singers Who Made Jumpsuits So Famous Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Jumpsuits like denim jeans were actually created for practical purposes before they became a fashion statement. Invented by a Florentine designer Thayat, jumpsuits were made in 1919 for parachuters and skydivers but slowly with time, jumpsuits got a fashion makeover. Elsa Schiaparelli was one of the first designers, who played with jumpsuits and transformed this practical wear into something very fashionable. And over a period of time, film stars like Katharine Hepburn too flaunted jumpsuits and it also became a symbol of women empowerment. Androgynous wear, jumpsuits have also been donned by many singers from all times. Pop singers right from Elvis Presley to Britney Spears wore jumpsuits while performing on stage. Their jumpsuits became iconic fashion pieces and here are five iconic jumpsuits donned by the singers.

1. Elvis Presley's Eagle Jumpsuit

Elvis Presley is among the most popular singers in the history and he more than often wore jumpsuits for his concerts. His eagle jumpsuit, which he wore in 1973 and 1974, is considered his most iconic jumpsuits ever. The singer wore this jumpsuit during the Aloha Shows and it was a flamboyant number. The two versions of this jumpsuit were created with minor tweaks. The jumpsuit was accentuated by eagle patterns in multi-hues and it was a beautifully embellished number. The jumpsuit was white-hued and he paired it with a statement belt, which was also enhanced by eagle motifs. The jumpsuit featured flared ends and the legendary singer looked amazing as ever.

2. ABBA Twinned In Jumpsuit

The Swedish pop group, ABBA also donned jumpsuits on many occasions. The singing group also wore striking outfits and their ensembles have been as famous as their songs. One such jumpsuit moment that caught our attention was when they twinned. So, Agnetha Fältskog twinned with her fellow group member Benny Andersson. And Anni-Frid Lyngstad twinned with Björn Ulvaeus. While Agnetha and Benny wore their purple jumpsuits, Anni-Frid and Björn donned blue jumpsuits. Their jumpsuits were belted and they all wore statement shoes to complete their look. Their jumpsuits were subtle and seemed more like casual wear.

3. Prince's Yellow Jumpsuit

The singer of Purple Rain, Prince was a fashion connoisseur and apart from giving us hit numbers, he created some jaw-dropping fashion moments too. He wore the most fascinating ensembles and one of the outfits that created quite a stir was his yellow jumpsuit. He wore this dramatic jumpsuit number in 1991 at the MTV Video Music Awards. It was a lace number that was accentuated by bright hue but the cutouts at the butt area were what made his outfit rebellious.

4. Madonna's Jumpsuit In Papa Don't Preach

For her famous number, Papa Don't Preach, Madonna wore a black jumpsuit that was stunning and sassy. Her jumpsuit attire was off-shouldered and structured. It was a very modern interpretation of the age-old jumpsuits. Her jumpsuit featured a plunging neckline and was belted, which gave it a structural silhouette. It was a half jumpsuit and Madonna exuded bold vibes with her jumpsuit. For Madonna, her jumpsuit wasn't flamboyant or casual but more rebel and feminine.

5. Britney Spears' Famous Red Jumpsuit

Britney Spears wore a red jumpsuit in her song, Oops!...I Did It Again and created a trend. It was a latex red jumpsuit that she wore and radiated futuristic vibes. It was created overnight and after rejecting all-white and all-black outfit, they settled for a red suit that had Britney sweating too much after the song shoot was finished. It was a full-sleeved shiny number, which Britney paired with black shoes and her sleek blonde tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, which pop singer's or band's jumpsuit fascinated you the most? Let us know that.