Different Styles Of Earrings For Long, Medium And Short Hair That Will Guaranteed Steal Attention Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

In terms of fashion, it's said styling can make or break your entire look. Just like outfits, accessories too play an important role in adding glamour to your look. The main accessory which helps in drawing the attention is earrings, but they should also contrast with your hair. So, while styling your look, you have to be a bit more cautious about the earrings and hair combination. For instance, if you pair studs with your long hair, it will obviously get hid behind your locks and will fail to draw the attention. Similarly, long drop earrings for short hair will be too elaborate and so will definitely turn out be a fashion disaster. So, to make sure that your overall look is on point, we have come up with a list of different earrings for different hair lengths. Take a look as we're sure you will find something perfect for your look.

Earrings For Long Hair

As mentioned above, if you don studs or small earrings under your long hair, it will surely get hidden behind your locks. So, if you have a long hair, it's better to opt long earrings like drop earrings, dangles, or hoops, or some kind of earrings that pops out and steal all the attention. Here are the ideal earrings for your long hair.

1. Hoop Earrings

Hoops are the best earrings to pair with your long hair. They are round in shape and looks perfectly well with any kind of outfit, be it ethnic or western. They are not just large in size, but also very much in trend these days. If you have straight hair, you can either go for plain round hoops or even the designer ones. But if you have curly hair, curly hoops are a big no-no for you. Simple plain round hoops will suit you perfectly well.

2. Diamond Stud Earrings

We know, for long hair, long earrings are the ideal ones. But we also understand that long earrings may look much elaborate, especially at casual parties. So, if you really want to go for something special yet extraordinary, go for diamond studs. They not only look dainty, but it's shine will surely help you in catching the limelight. Trust us, you won't regret!

3. Dangle Earrings

Just as name suggests, dangle earrings are the earrings that swing from side to side. They basically hang below the earlobe and swing. Dangle earrings come with various size, design and shapes. Some are small, some may even touch your shoulder, some may be even simple, while some may have geometrical shapes or designs.

4. Chandelier Earrings

Chandelier earrings are long and elaborate with dangle nature. In short, it's perfect for you long hair. These types of earrings consist of various tiers of gemstones, crystals, beads, etc. Chandelier earrings basically have ethnic touch and so it's better that you don it only with your traditional or ethnic outfits like lehengas, suits, or saree.

5. Sun-stone Earrings

Have long hair but don't want to carry those heavy, long, dangling earrings? No problem! Don't even want to go for something expensive? No problem at all! Now confused on what to wear? Hey, don't you worry as we have a solution to your problem. Sun stone earrings are the most trustable earrings as they are light in weight and promises to seek everyone's attention. As the name suggests, sun-stone earrings are yellow-orange in colour, bright enough to pop out from within your hair strand.

Earrings For Medium Hair

Finding the right earring for medium hair are tricky. They are neither long nor short and so it becomes difficult to find the ideal earrings for this type of hair length. But don't worry as you have come to the right place! Here are the ideal earrings, which you can sport with your lovely medium length tresses.

1. Pearl Drop Earrings

Pearl drop earrings are the type of earrings that contains multiple pearl drop detailing. The pearls can be of various sizes and colour. The reason why it's ideal for your hair length is because they are little heavy in weight so, sporting them with long hair may become difficult for you to carry whereas with short hair, it may look too elaborate. So, wearing pearl drop earrings with your short hair is the right choice as it will balance the weight.

2. Double Hoops

Hoops are definitely in trend and so, who would not like to flaunt trendy accessories? As mentioned above, large hoops are ideal for long hair, and you can neither pick small hoops as they are too small to catch attention. So, in this case you can opt for double hoops. Double hoops are the type of hoops that are two in numbers, tangled with each other. They are not only pretty but also perfect for your hair length.

3. Teardrop Earrings

Teardrop earrings are the drop earrings which consist of only one stone or one pearl, hanging below the ear lobe. The weight of these types of earrings can be easily balanced, depending on the weight of pearl or stone. However, the pearl are very attractive and so, it looks beautiful when pops out from within your hair strand.

4. Tassel Earrings

Be it on bags, clothes, or jewellery, tassels are quite in trend every season. Tassel earrings are the earrings that consist of knotted hanging threads and a cord, on which the tassels are hung. The threads may be of any colour or even the multi-colour, and it beautifully pops out. These types of earrings are generally paired with ethnic outfits.

1. Earcuff

If you are a person who loves being extraordinary and has short hair, let us introduce you to ear-cuffs. Earcuffs are the earrings that are worn on the outside part of your ear as an embellishing element. The best part about earcuff is that you don't need piercing for it. You can simply wear it by slipping it onto your upper ear. Earcuff can be like tiny bobby pins or it can also be large in size.

2. Stud Earrings

Stud earrings are the ideal earrings for your medium length tresses. They are dainty, tiny, and pretty to watch. Stud earrings consist of a single gemstone or diamond and comes in various colours, sizes, and shapes like circle, round, or any other geometrical shape. Floral studs are the loveliest studs to sport with your fashionable western outfits.

3. Funky/Quirky Earrings

Funky or quirky earrings are the dramatic earrings that are custom-made. There are various styles of funky/quirky earrings that look perfectly well with western outfit and catche one's attention within a second. Heart-shaped earrings, multi-hued earrings, butterfly earrings, spiral earrings, cube shape earrings, emoji earrings, feather earrings, etc., comes under funky earrings category.

4. Huggie Earrings

Since large hoops are ideal for long hair and double hoops are perfect for medium-length hair, small hoops go perfectly well with the small hair. Small hoops are best called as huggie earrings. As the name sounds, huggie earrings are the tiny hoops that hug the earlobe. They can be silver, golden, rose-gold, or even may be of any colour. These types of earrings are basically used for daily-wear.

Hope you have found your ideal earrings! So, what are you waiting for? It's time to shop and flaunt those pretty earrings.

Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on the above listed earrings.