Well, Zendaya Can Definitely Convince You To Dress Up And Slay It Effortlessly! Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Zendaya and the power of dressing up to slay! That's what comes to our mind when we see our social media highlighted by her LIT dressing moments. Zendaya always creates a fashion statement whenever she steps out on the red carpet or a major event. This time, she was with her Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet and grabbed headlines. She was dressed to impress in her Balmain gown that was designed by Olivier Rousteing. However, it wasn't just this gown of hers that had our attention this year; she flaunted two more extraordinary outfits on different occasions. So, let's talk about this attire and the other two outfits that had our attention.

Zendaya's Bespoke Leather Gown

At the 78th Annual Venice International Film Festival, Zendaya flaunted a Balmain gown for the premiere of her film, Dune. She wore a bespoke leather gown that featured gathered bodice and deep side slit. Olivier Rousteing took to his Instagram feed to express, "From our Balmain atelier with our incredible artisan from Paris. I am so proud of this dress. Thank you @zendaya for showing our savoir-faire." The actress was styled by Law Roach and she paired her ensemble with nude-toned heels that went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with an emerald and diamond neckpiece that was statement. The makeup was highlighted by nude-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted wet tresses rounded out her avatar.

Zendaya's Purple Flowy Gown

At the 21st Annual BET Awards, Zendaya wore a sleeveless halter purple dress that was flowy and featured a side slit. It was a Versace dress that she flaunted and it had a yellow strap and pink band accent. It was a Versace dress and she teamed it with a pair of matching Stuart Weitzman sandals. She notched up her look Bulgari yellow diamonds. The makeup was nude-toned with natural-pink lip shade and the middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar. It was definitely a flowy number but there was another outfit of hers, which was a flowy-perfect too. Let's decode that yellow dress.

Zendaya's Yellow Chiffon Dress

Zendaya was like a breath of fresh air in her yellow Valentino dress. She wore this dress for the 93rd Oscars and it was a fluo yellow chiffon dress that was named Force de beauté that was especially designed for her by the creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. Her ensemble consisted of a sleeveless bodice and flowy skirt. Her dress resembled the yellow dress that singer Cher wore for The Cher Show, which ran from 1975 to 1976. She paired her dress with yellow sandals from Jimmy Choo and the diamond jewellery was from Bulgari jewels. She wore a diamond neckpiece to accentuate her look. She also wore a yellow mask that matched with her attire. The makeup was dewy with pink tones and the middle-parted curled tresses completed her look.

