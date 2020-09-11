Remembering The 60s and 70s Fashion Of Late Actor Diana Rigg Aka Olenna Tyrell Of Game Of Thrones Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

A prolific actor and a style icon, Diana Rigg not only ruled the 60s and 70s cinema but also impressed millennials with her portrayal of the character Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones series. However, apart from Game of Thrones, the actress also delivered memorable performances. She was Emma Peel in the TV series The Avengers; she also acted in Doctor Who; she was the wife of James Bond in On Her Majesty's Secret Service; she also brought alive the character of Helena in A Midsummer Night's Dream, and she was Alena Marshall in Evil Under The Sun mong other great performances. Diana Rigg has won many awards for her acting including the BAFTA and Emmy's.

Born in the UK on 20 July 1938, she shifted to India. Diana's father was a railway executive in the Bikaner State Railway, Rajasthan. Hindi was her second language in India but she was sent back to the UK, where she studied in a boarding school. Soon after, she studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. She started her career as a theatre artist and soon became a mainstream actress. For her acting prowess, she was made a Dame in 1994. Apart from her strong performances, Diana Rigg was also a style icon. She was the reigning fashion queen of the 60s and 70s cinema. Her fashion was inspiring and she could slay it in anything right from warm fuzzy glamorous coats to casual shirt dresses. As Olenna Tyrell, all GOT fans knew how sassy she was and they also knew about her intricately-done regal outfits, so instead we are going to talk about her fashion from her younger days. We also remember Diana Rigg as a fashion inspiration. We have decoded a few stylish looks of Diana Rigg for some inspiration.

Diana Rigg's Polo-Neck Dress Look

Diana Rigg was spotted at the airport and well, before airport fashion became a trend on the internet, her airport fashion game was already strong. She was seen in a polo-neck dress, which was a trend back in the late 60s. Her dress was simple and since it is a black and white picture, we can't comment on the hue but what we loved was her pairing. She teamed her dress with a smart and structured coat that gave her look a professional touch. She paired her ensemble with pointed heels and carried a small box-style purse with her. She also wore dark shades and the side-swept tresses completed her look.

Diana Rigg's Furry Coat Look

She was spotted in the city and her styling game was so fabulous. Diana Rigg wore a pair of simple top and pants and teamed it with a fuzzy warm woollen coat. It was a collared t-shirt and she paired it with matching flared pants. However, the eye-catching feature of her dress was her furry coat that seemed warm and ideal for the winter season. She paired it with black-hued shoes and carried a shiny purse with her. The makeup seemed natural and the middle-parted layered tresses rounded out her avatar.

Diana Rigg's Boot Style

Boots were a major trend of the 60s and 70s. Well, boots are in trend these days also and Diana Rigg flaunted boots look for the first photoshoot of The Avengers. As Emma Peel, she was dressed in a dark blue cardigan and paired it with skin-tight purple pants. She also teamed her ensemble with a pair of matching boots that went well with her look. Her makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, matte nude-toned lip shade, and the red-hued tresses completed her Emma Peel avatar.

Diana Rigg's Shirt Dress

One of her on-set looks totally won us over and well, she gave us a refreshing autumn wear goal. The late actress wore a button-down neckline slightly flared dress that was three quarter-sleeved and featured subtle embroidery on the neckline. She teamed her attire with wrinkled boots that went so well with her dress. The makeup was natural and the shoulder-length tresses wrapped up her look.

Rest in Peace, Diana Rigg!

All Pictures Credit: Instagram