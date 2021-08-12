Cinderella Trailer: Camila Cabello As Cinderella Flaunts Innovative And Unconventional Outfits Fashion Trends Boldsky Desk

A fairytale so different! Amazon Prime Video's Cinderella trailer has amped up the excitement of audiences in ways more than one. One of the aspects of this new-age fairytale we've loved from the trailer are the unconventional and inspirational outfits of actress Camila Cabello, which she sported while essaying the role of Cinderella.

Throughout the trailer, Camila as Cinderella is seen in the most elegant and beautiful ensembles. From a pantsuit, artisanal gowns to corsets, the actress looked straight out of the fairytale but her outfits definitely follow modern perspective.

This time, Cinderella doesn't want to be the conventional princess, who fancies just a prince. On the contrary, she wants to have her own boutique store and design dresses, and wants to get out of that basement of her stepmother's house. Embracing the ultimate grace of a woman with a dream- Cinderella of 2021 is here to inspire us! Here are the outfits that she wore.

The Pantsuits!

Billy Porter as Fab-G comes to the rescue of Cinderella, who is yearning to go to the ball and flaunt her gown, which was spoilt by her step-mother but he doesn't give her a gown and instead gives her a sky-blue pantsuit and a nicely tucked white shirt. This is the first change of outfit Fab-G offers her, as a literal take on her entrepreneurial dreams.

The Dreamy Flared Artisanal Gowns

With bright colours and lovely styles, the dreamy flared artisanal gowns are the main ingredient of this modern 'fairytale'. Camila desires to wear gowns that she designs herself, to flaunt, and bring her entrepreneurial ambitions to reality. Well, the flowy, flared gown is what every girl dreams to wear at least once in her lifetime.

The Ever-So-Gorgeous Corsets

Paired really well with her flounce dresses that Camila dons in most of the scenes, Camila as Cinderella wears corsets on a daily basis that go perfectly in sync with her dresses, in order to elevate her style quotient.

Well, this is just the trailer and we can't wait to catch what-is-in-store for us. Beckoning us to take a look at own closets, Cinderella is the inspiration we need to up our fashion game!

Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

Watch out for this modern fairytale on Amazon Prime Video, this September 3.