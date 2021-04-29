Churails Actress Sarwat Gilani’s Chikankari Suit Is An Ideal Wear For Quiet Festivities Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Churails actress Sarwat Gilani left us speechless with her traditional look. The actress gave us a white traditional suit goal that you could flaunt at a festive occasion while you sit at home, minus the pomp. Well, not only her outfit was gorgeous but her jewellery and makeup game were equally strong. So, let's decode her ensemble and look for some fashion inspiration.

Sarwat wore an ethnic suit that was accentuated by subtle chikankari work, featured floral and intricate patterns. Her suit featured sheer sleeves and flared silhouette, and she draped a complementing elaborately-done dupatta with her outfit. Sarwat Gilani's attire was stunning and she accessorised her look with heavy gold earrings from Kohar. She also upped her look with a statement gemstone ring and light bangles. The jasmine-adorned floral bangle elevated her style quotient.

As for her makeup, it was highlighted by red lip shade, contoured cheekbones with pink tint, and impeccably-applied eyeliner with just a whiff of kohl and mascara. Sarwat completed her look with a neat ponytail. Sarwat Gilani looked like a dream in her ensemble and so, what do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that.

Sarwat Gilani is one of the most popular and impressive actors from Pakistan. She has also worked in movies like Baat Cheet and in a last year's interview to PTI, she also revealed that she regrets not working with Irrfan Khan, the actor whose first death anniversary is today. She told PTI that Irrfan Khan's team was looking to cast someone from Pakistan. They had seen her work in Mata-e-Jaan Hai Tu and they had liked it. She also added that they got in touch with the director of our show, Mehreen Jabbar and got her (Sarwat Gilani's) contact through Mehreen Jabbar and while the exchange was happening but unfortuantely the project didn't materalise because of the tensions between the two countries.

