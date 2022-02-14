Just In
- 2 hrs ago Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Twin In White At Super Bowl 2022!
- 5 hrs ago Is Taking A Hot Water Shower Daily Good For Your Skin? 7 Reasons It May Not Be A Good Idea
- 7 hrs ago Expert Article: Why Most COVID Positive People Don't Need To Test For Another 30 Days, Even If Re-Exposed
- 7 hrs ago Valentine’s Day: Trendy And Elegant Outfits To Dress Up For A Date!
Don't Miss
- News Sonia Gandhi not among Cong star campaigners for UP 6th phase polls
- Movies Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn & Other Bollywood Celebrities Mourn The Demise Of Legendary Filmmaker Ravi Tandon
- Finance These Two NFOs Launched Today By Two Big AMCs, Check Details
- Sports After they spent 13 crore on me, I actually wanted the bidding to stop: Deepak Chahar
- Technology Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Price Revealed; Premium Mid-Range Phones Incoming
- Automobiles First Lamborghini Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule In India Delivered: A Father’s Gift To His Daughter
- Education CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Released For Phase 2 Exam At csirnet.nta.nic.in, Here’s How To Download
- Travel Valentine's Day Special 2022 – Celebrate At These Astounding Locations In India
Cate Blanchett: Effortlessly Chic In Her Two Looks At Goya Awards 2022
Being one of the best actresses of all time, Cate Blanchett's confidence shines on every award show she is spotted. Opting for an elegant look while making an appearance at the Goya Awards 2022, she has the spirit of the angel. Her looks from the Goya Awards 2022 showed grace and define fashion at the best levels. Let's break down both of her looks at the Goya awards ceremony.
Cate Blanchett Flaunts Pastel Pink Suit And White Sneakers
The actress looked extremely put together in her pastel pink pantsuit. Her tailored blazer from Giorgio Armani was to eye for just because of how rich the whole outfit looked. To pair up the suit, she opted for checkered trousers that complimented the whole pastel pink vibe she was going for. Her suit was complete with some white shoes on and gold-toned delicate pieces of jewellery. Her hair was kept open for this look and she was looking absolutely fine with her makeup and glossy lipstick.
Cate Blanchett In Sexy Silver Beaded Gown
This outfit on Cate was marvellous. The dress she was wearing was filled with beads and looked stunning on her body. The dress had a cutout from the neckline which stood out and made her look even more elegant. The gown accentuated well with its floor-length creating an illusion of tallness. The makeup was natural with some faded black smokey eye shadow and nude lipstick. Her hair was tied at the back and went really well with the outfit. It was such a great moment to see her appear like a flawless beauty while receiving her award in that gorgeous silver dress.
Cate Blanchett's blazer is the one that we need to get in our wardrobe for its versatility and the way it creates such an aesthetic that it would be fun to wear for any occasion.
Photo Credit: Goya Awards Instagram
- bollywood wardrobeTwinkle Khanna Repeats This Outfit Of Hers, But This Time Her Look Is Street-style
- fashionBehold! Oscars Is Getting Hotter, One Outfit At A Time
- fashionBAFTA 2016: When Fashion Was Raging Thunder
- insyncCate Blanchett's Brighton Home Up For Sale
- insyncCate Blanchett Loves Doing Household Chores
- insyncWho Can Make The Best Barbie Doll?
- insyncThe Best Reel-Life Royal!
- insyncCate Blanchett Now On Stamps
- insyncCate Blanchett To Get Walk Of Fame Star
- insyncHollywood reeling after Heath Ledger dies at 28
- art cultureBerlin International Film Festival 2022 Kicks Off As Live Event Despite Omicron
- art cultureOscar Awards 2022 Nominations: The Power Of The Dog, Dune, West Side Story Lead The List