Billiards Champion Pankaj Advani And Makeup Artist, Saniya Shadadpuri’s Wedding Outfits Decoded
Billiards Champion, Pankaj Advani tied the knot with Makeup Artist, Saniya Shadadpuri recently at Gurudwara Dhan Pothar, Santacruz West in Mumbai. The two looked gorgeous together and twinned in pastel pink outfits for the wedding. They also exuded glamorous vibes for their sangeet ceremony, which was absolutely a festive occasion. They were dressed in outfits from Glamour Embroiders and Srishti Mehta Designs. We have decoded their wedding looks from pheras and sangeet ceremonies.
So, for the pheras ceremony, Pankaj Advani wore a traditional sherwani ensemble. He wore an ivory outfit that consisted of bandhgala jacket and matching pyjamas. The kurta was subtly done with statement buttons. Pankaj wore a light-pink shawl with his attire, which accentuated his look. He also wore a safa that was splashed in the pastel shades of orange and pink. He accentuated his look with layered emerald haar that added to the classy effect. The pink and white roses garland completed his look.
Saniya Shadadpuri wore a pastel pink lehenga, which we so loved and absolutely gave us a wedding-wear goal. Her lehenga featured an embellished blouse and voluminous skirt was minimally done with jewel-toned accents. She paired her lehenga with lightweight pink dupatta with a sparkling border. She upped her look with complementing bangles. Her jewellery game was light and she wore a diamond and gemstone neckpiece, maangtikka, and earrings. She opted for pink nail lacquer and the makeup was highlighted by natural-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, subtle kohl with pink eye shadow, and a shiny silver bindi. The bun was adorned with flowers and that went well with her look. She too wore pink and white roses garland to round out her look.
For the sangeet ceremony, Saniya Shadadpuri wore a dramatic red gown, which was partly adorned with floral accents and was partly plain blazing red-hued. The gown was structured at the bodice and flared at the hem. It was a full-sleeved number and she wore minimal jewellery with this outfit. This time, her makeup was muted and the softly-curled highlighted tresses wrapped up her look. As for Pankaj Advani, he wore an all-black outfit that featured a structured jacket and matching pants. His jacket was embellished in silver on the neckline and accentuated by a red pocket square. He teamed his outfit with formal black shoes. Well, the couple definitely gave us wedding fashion goals and sangeet outfit ideas. What do you think about their wedding outfits? Let us know that.
Photographers: Cupcake Productions