Cannes 2021: Bella Hadid And Other Divas Flaunted Their Fashionable Best; Find Out Who Looked The Best Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The opening ceremony of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival witnessed dramatic outfits (some impressive and some not so impressive). After a year break because of Covid-19 pandemic, we got a glimpse of the red-carpet fashion from the film festival. Mostly celebrities graced the premiere of Annette, which has Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in the lead. They looked their fashionable best but let's find out who looked the most amazing at Cannes 2021.

Marion Cotillard In A Metallic Dress

Marion Cotillard, who earned appreciation for her performance in Annette, looked gorgeous in her Chanel dress. The seasoned actress wore a silver-hued metallic dress that was one-shouldered, structured, and featured a peplum waist. The bodice of her attire was particularly intricately done with a wispy feather-style strap. Styled by Eliott Bliss, She teamed her textured dress with a pair of silver pumps that matched with her dress. As for jewellery, she spruced up her look with a dainty gold-toned earring that she wore only in one ear and a complementing edgy bracelet. The makeup was highlighted by natural pink tones and the side-swept vintage tresses completed her look.

Raya Abirached In A Sheer Black Gown

Lebanese TV presenter and journalist, Raya Abirached opted for a black gown at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. Her gown featured a lapel off-shoulder and structured bodice with glittering tones and sheer but asymmetric tulle skirt, which made her attire look so dreamy. Styled by Cedric Haddad, her gown was designed by Georges Hobeika. It was Raya's first appearance at Cannes and she looked beautiful. She carried a patterned clutch from La Rose De Sim. The minimal diamond jewellery came from Bvlgari. She painted her nails dark maroon but makeup is where according to us, she should have kept muted with nude tones, as it would have enhanced her look. Also, we felt that ponytail instead of open tresses would have added to her look.

Maggie Gyllenhaal In A White Gown

The Dark Knight actress Maggie Gyllenhaal's new Cannes inspiration is Paloma Picasso (a painting by Helmut Newton) and Susan Sarandon. The actress wore a white-hued gown for the occasion, which was reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour. Her gown was structured with flared hem and came with a short cape that added to the dramatic quotient. The gown came from the fashion label, Celine and she accessorised her look with Chopard jewellery. Her diamond hoop earrings were particularly striking but she also wore sapphire jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by baby-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and mascara with subtle eye shadow. The short wavy hairdo rounded out her look. Maggie Gyllenhaal looked pretty and her styling was done meticulously.

Kat Graham In A Green Pattern Gown

Kat Graham, who has acted in movies like 17 Again, wore an emerald green chiffon gown with mini bustier embroidered with malachite stones and crystals. The skirt featured paisley print and a deep slit that added to the bold touch. We understand the intricacies in her gown but this exquisite gown by Etro didn't suit her much. However, we loved her diamond jewellery from Pomellato. Her jewellery consisted of a rose gold and 830 diamonds choker from Bold Iconica collection, the matching bracelet that was from iconic Nude collection, diamond rings, and dangle earrings in rose gold with 248 diamonds. The silverish-green cat eye shadow and glossy pink lip shade offered an interesting colour-block. The middle-parted fringe hairdo completed her look.

Carla Bruni In An Embellished Gown

Simple yet glamorous, Carla Bruni looked stunning in her custom Celine gown. The singer-songwriter sported a one-shouldered gown that featured a knot detailing and embellished tones. Her gown was structured with a deep slit and she teamed it with a pair of complementing silver sandals that matched with her attire. She carried a modern edgy purse with her and the jewellery game was on-point. Her blue-stone studded bracelet and intricate earrings from Chopard upped her stylish look. The makeup was enhanced by pink tones and meticulous contouring. The middle-parted copper tresses rounded out her look.

Candice Swanepoel In A Rose-Gold Jumpsuit

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel channelled the 70s vibe with her jumpsuit but quite honestly, her jumpsuit seemed dated and nothing extraordinary. She wore a rose-gold jumpsuit from Etro that wa adorned with paisley and floral motifs and embroidered with rhinestones, beads, and metallic sequins. However, the embellished feathered detailing on her sleeves was an impressive addition. Her sleek jewellery was on-point and striking. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted blonde tresses looked impeccable but don't you think ponytail would have suited this look more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Jessica Chastain In A Black Net Gown

The Zero Dark Thirty and Ava actress Jessica Chastain was styled by Elizabeth Stewart and she wore a statement black gown for the opening night at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. With this Dior gown, Jessica Chastain brought alive the Goth vibes but in a glamorous way. It was an off-shouldered net and lace gown with waves-like layering, which added an interesting dimension to her ensemble. The gown was accentuated by tulle hemline. Her rubies and diamond neckpiece from Chopard might have contrasted her black attire but absolutely upped her style quotient. The maroon nail lacquer and lip shade spruced up her look. Her look was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and subtle kohl. The side-parted reddish-blonde ponytail went well with her attire. Simply put, it was one of the best outfits of the night.

Helen Mirren In A Yellow Dress

The Queen actress Dame Helen Mirren wore an awe-inspiring yellow dress from Dolce & Gabbana. Her dress was a full-sleeved dress and crafted out of chiffon fabric. The attire was structured with gathered cinched bodice and the skirt was midi-length and pleated. She paired her ensemble with matching yellow pumps and carried the signature golden clutch of the same brand. She notched up her look with a stunning diamond and emerald neckpiece and delicate drop earrings. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and dark kohl. The silver bun hairdo rounded out her look. Helen Mirren's styling was perfection!

Angèle In A Black And White Robe

Angèle, whose performance in Annette earned her praise, sported a black and white robe gown from Chanel. She wore a sleeveless tiered dress that had a black base and featured embellished checked tones. It was one of the prettiest outfits and the actress pulled it off effortlessly. Her jewellery game was light and minimal with chic rings and delicate earrings. The makeup was highlighted by muted mauve-pink lip shade, subtle pink cheekbones, and slightly winged eyeliner. The partly-tied blonde fringe hairdo completed her red-carpet look.

Jodie Foster In A Floral Gown

Seasoned actress Jodie Foster graced the red carpet with wife Alexandra Hedison and the actress was honoured at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. For the special occasion and screening of Annette, she wore a column gown from Givenchy. Her outfit was sleeveless and structured with a white base and subtle floral accents. The sharp slit detailing on the bodice also enhanced her attire. She sported sleek diamond danglers and a dainty ring. The makeup was highlighted was pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and light kohl with mascara. The side-parted sleek blonde bob tresses rounded out her avatar.

Ester Expósito In A Purple Gown

When Angels Sleep actress Ester Expósito wore a stunning purple gown and looked straight out of a fairytale. Her gown was designed by Etro and it was a sweeping evening outfit enhanced by pleated chiffon and a twist detail at the back. Her gown also featured a deep slit and she spruced up her look with dazzling emerald earrings from Bvlgari, which made for an eye-catching colour block. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup. The middle-parted impeccable bun completed her stylish look.

Bella Hadid In A Black And White Gown

Supermodel Bella Hadid also graced the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2021, which took place after a year break. The model looked drop-dead gorgeous in her ivory-hued Jean Paul Gaultier gown that was sculpted and off-shouldered with a wispy black-hued halter trail. The neckline of her attire was interesting and she made a strong case for scarf neckline. She upped her look with pointed diamond earrings and the makeup was highlighted by light coffee lip shade and pink tones. The middle-parted twisted high bun accentuated her stylish look.

We loved Jodie Foster's floral gown the most but Jessica Chastain and Bella Hadid also impressed us with their outfits. So, whose gown did you like the most from the opening ceremony? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Getty Images