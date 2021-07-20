Anya Chalotra Aka Yennefer Of Vengerberg Flaunts Winter-Perfect Formal Outfit Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The season 2 of the Netflix series, The Witcher was announced a couple of weeks ago and the second installment of the show would be aired in December. Anya Chalotra, who plays the role of Yennefer of Vengerberg in the show, just dropped a couple of images on her Instagram feed, flaunting winter-formal style. The actress, who earned recognition for her performance in the show was styled by Nicky Yates. We have talked about her ensemble.

So, dressed in Dior, Yennefer looked amazing in her attire that came from Dior. She wore a classic collared white shirt and teamed it with a structured grey dress that featured a lapel. The textured grey attire of hers was full-sleeved and tailored to perfection. Her ensemble was also accentuated by pleated hemline. She wore a thigh-high black boots with her attire, which actually gave her look a perfect winter-look touch. With this ensemble of hers, Anya inspired us to upgrade our office wardrobe.

Her styling was light and minimally done. She enhanced her look with a pair of tiny silver hoops that went well with her look. As for her makeup, it was highlighted by glossy light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look. Anya Chalotra looked amazing. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Amber Grace Dixon