Just In
- 25 min ago Malala Yousafzai Writes Open Letter To Taliban Urging To Reopen Schools For Girls In Afghanistan
- 2 hrs ago Kiara Advani And Raashii Khanna Will Inspire You To Invest In Minimally-Done Nature-Inspired Lehengas
- 5 hrs ago Is Chilli Good For People With Diabetes?
- 6 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Sale 2021: Up to 60% Off On Home And Kitchen Essentials
Don't Miss
- News Uttar Pradesh government lifts Covid-19 night curfew; Active cases stand at 112
- Technology Honor X30 Max Complete Specification Surface Online; A New Affordable 5G Phone?
- Education IBPS CRP RRB X Group A Scores Released, Here’s How To Check IBPS RRB X Officer Scale I, II And III Scores
- Movies Jai Bhim Trailer Featuring Suriya As Adv Chandru To Be Out On October 22!
- Finance The BSE Realty Index Is Showing A Promising Growth Trajectory
- Sports Pele moving 'closer to the goal' as Brazil great continues recovery
- Automobiles Yamaha Force 2.0 Launched In Taiwan
- Travel 10 Best Winter Destinations in Goa
Angelina Jolie Exudes Casual Glamour With Her Brown Outfit; Daughters Take Notes From Mother’s Wardrobe
Angelina Jolie looked statuesque as she graced the premiere of Eternals with her children. The actress not only oozed understated glamour with her attire but also won us with her statement jewellery look. Her daughters Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh-Jolie Pitt also took notes from their mother's wardrobe. So, let's talk about their fashion game that had our attention.
Speaking about Angelina Jolie first, she was styled by Jason Bolden and her ensemble of the last night came from Balmain. Her outfit absolutely represented casual glamour with striking folds and drapes. So, what she wore for the event was a structured draped corset and pant ensemble. It was a brown-hued off-shouldered number that came from the brand's latest collection. The bodice of her outfit was cinched at the waist and the ensemble otherwise featured a flowy silhouette. However, not just her ensemble, her jewellery game was so chic and distinctive as well - kudos to her stylist! She upped her look with gold-toned bangles, rings, and earrings but it was her metallic lips-to-cheekbone jewel that was mostly eye-catching.
Her makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and the contouring was meticulously done. The eye makeup was subtle with impeccable winged effect. The sleek copper tresses completed her look. Talking about her daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, she wore Angelina Jolie's Elie Saab gown from 2014 Oscars. Her gown was enhanced by sheer bodice and silver sequinned detailing. Zahara accessorised her look with dainty studs. The makeup was highlighted by nude-pink lip shade and the neat ponytail look rounded out her avatar. As for Shiloh-Jolie Pitt, she upcycled a light brown dress of Angelina Jolie. Shiloh's dress was asymmetrical and structured and she kept her jewellery game minimal. Her makeup was light with brown lip shade and the bun-inspired hairdo rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Angelina Jolie's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pictures Source: Instagram