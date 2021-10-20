Angelina Jolie Exudes Casual Glamour With Her Brown Outfit; Daughters Take Notes From Mother’s Wardrobe Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Angelina Jolie looked statuesque as she graced the premiere of Eternals with her children. The actress not only oozed understated glamour with her attire but also won us with her statement jewellery look. Her daughters Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh-Jolie Pitt also took notes from their mother's wardrobe. So, let's talk about their fashion game that had our attention.

Speaking about Angelina Jolie first, she was styled by Jason Bolden and her ensemble of the last night came from Balmain. Her outfit absolutely represented casual glamour with striking folds and drapes. So, what she wore for the event was a structured draped corset and pant ensemble. It was a brown-hued off-shouldered number that came from the brand's latest collection. The bodice of her outfit was cinched at the waist and the ensemble otherwise featured a flowy silhouette. However, not just her ensemble, her jewellery game was so chic and distinctive as well - kudos to her stylist! She upped her look with gold-toned bangles, rings, and earrings but it was her metallic lips-to-cheekbone jewel that was mostly eye-catching.

Her makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and the contouring was meticulously done. The eye makeup was subtle with impeccable winged effect. The sleek copper tresses completed her look. Talking about her daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, she wore Angelina Jolie's Elie Saab gown from 2014 Oscars. Her gown was enhanced by sheer bodice and silver sequinned detailing. Zahara accessorised her look with dainty studs. The makeup was highlighted by nude-pink lip shade and the neat ponytail look rounded out her avatar. As for Shiloh-Jolie Pitt, she upcycled a light brown dress of Angelina Jolie. Shiloh's dress was asymmetrical and structured and she kept her jewellery game minimal. Her makeup was light with brown lip shade and the bun-inspired hairdo rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Angelina Jolie's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram