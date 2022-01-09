And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker's Sari-Lehenga And 5 Other Outfits In The Sex In The City Reboot Fashion Trends Aparnna Hajirnis

Sarah Jessica Parker's character of Carrie Bradshaw was a true fashion influencer, even in the days of no social media. For most of us who lived in India, we first learnt about Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Oscar de la Renta and some other designer brands by watching Sex and the City SATC). Over the years, SATC has been analysed to death by critics and fans alike. We may not agree on several issues depicted in the series, but one thing that stands out is the fact that Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, was a trend-setter in fashion. She made millions of women aspire to be fashionable and embrace their inner fashion diva. Carrie's fashion again has been a point of debate, and Sex and the City till date remains ideal for women who dreamt about writing and working in fashion.

Sex and the City ended its six-year run in 2004, followed by two movies in 2008 and 2010. However, due to much fan frenzy, the series was ordered into a full reboot by HBO Max and is now streaming as And Just Like That. The reboot maybe be missing Samantha, played by Kim Catrall, but Sarah Jessica Parkar still remains the fashion icon that she always was. In just the six episodes of And Just Like That aired, Carrie has won our hearts with her fantabulous fashion sense and her jaw-droppingly gorgeous outfits and shoes!

We pick our 6 favourite outfits worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in the reboot And Just Like That. Take a look:

1. Silk Blazer With Feathered Hat

In the first episode of And Just Like That, Carrie is having brunch with Miranda and Charlotte. She's seen wearing a silky blazer adorned with metallic chrysanthemums, a feathered hat and two cross body purses.

2. Blue Manolo Blahniks

Carrie in this scene is leaving for Charlotte's daughter's piano recital. She wears her wedding heels, 'the blue Manolo Blahniks'. She has accentuated her look by wearing cropped, olive green wide-leg pants, an asymmetrical button up shirt, and a cream blazer with a large floral detail on the shoulder which has the same blue hue as her Manolos.

3. Elegant Dress And Fascinator At Mr Big's Funeral

Even in grief, Carrie is exquisite. After losing her husband and the love of her life, Mr Big, Carrie is shattered and shaken, and yet she displays utmost grace while conducting herself and planning his funeral. Carrie channels her inner Jackie Kennedy and wears a teacup silhouette with an elegant V-neckline and a full lace skirt paired with layers of tulle. She completes her look with a string of pearls and a black headpiece.

4. White Tulle Skirt And White Boots

If you remember the opening of the Sex and the City theme song, we have seen Carrie strolling around New York City, wearing a tulle skirt. In And Just Like That, Carrie wears a white tulle skirt cascading to the floor, paired with a striped tee and ankle length white boots.

5. Trapeze Dress, White Jacket

For her time out in the city, Carrie choses a bright coloured bold sequined and patterned trapeze dress paired with a white collarless coat and platform heels.

6. The Infamous Sari-Lehenga For Diwali Celebrations

This look of Carrie will probably go down in history as one of the most controversial, analysed and talked about looks of Sarah Jessica Parker on Sex and the City. While, this isn't a sari as mentioned in the show, we loved Carrie Bradshaw's lehenga designed by Indian designer duo Shane and Falguni Peacock. This is a contemporary look complete with a heavily embroidered blue blouse, and a crimson skirt with intricate thread work depicting jharokhas, a tribute to Rajasthani artwork. The fitted corset choli with a plunging neck without the dupatta makes it modern wear, and that's why we are simply fan-girling over it, although some fashion critics have panned the look

What do you think of Sarah Jessica Parker's looks in And Just Like That and which one is your favourite?

Photos courtesy of HBO Max, And Just Like That.