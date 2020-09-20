ICW 2020: Amit Aggarwal’s Latest Collection Is About Soothing Underwater Hues Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

Designer Amit Aggarwal showcased his new couture collection on the day two of the ongoing FDCI's first-ever digital India Couture Week 2020. His 5-minute live show showcased his signature style- metallic, sculptured, and dramatic. This time the designer opted to get his collection shot underwater, depicting the weightlessness of the ocean, the caress of the wind, and the cradle of earth. His idea of presenting his collection with completely new visual direction definitely excited us..

However, despite the prevailing circumstances, Amit Aggarwal rocked the show and treated us with his stunning new collection. From lehengas to separates to lehenga sarees, the designer's collection had a modern take and consisted of surreal outfits that stood out and gave a 3D effect. Well, he kept his signature style and so, his outfits featured striped accents, intricate hand embroidery, sequin detailing, and organza. From rose gold to blues to greens, the hues were beautiful and it provided relaxation to eyes.

Here we have decoded some of his ensembles from his new couture collection. Take a look and feel the ocean vibes.

The Blue 3D Blouse And Structured Lehenga The one ensemble from Amit Aggarwal's new couture collection that caught all our attention was his dark blue dramatic metallic number. The ensemble consisted of a sleeveless plunging-neckline blouse, which was hand embroidered in pearl and industrial yarn. The blouse featured three dimensional effect on the shoulders that added to the dramatic quotient. The blouse was paired with a structured hand-woven metallic polymer lehenga, which was accentuated by sharp pleats and striped accents. The Green 3D Blouse And Structured Lehenga Like the blue dramatic ensemble, Amit Aggarwal's dark green dramatic number from his collection too mesmerised us. However, it had its own modern twist, which made it different from the blue one. The green ensemble consisted of an off-shoulder blouse, which was heavily embroidered in cutdaana and featured three dimensional effect on the shoulder. It was paired with a structured metallic polymer lehenga that was made from striped tulle fabric. Like the classic lehengas have dupatta, this modern 3D ensemble also consisted of a matching drape that enhanced the look of the attire. The 3D Rose Gold Structured Lehenga Saree Another stunning ensemble from his collection was the rose gold-hued structured lehenga with some dramatic accents. It was a flared metallic tulle lehenga, which featured different silver striped patterns. The high-waist lehenga was teamed with a sleeveless round-collar moulded blouse with sharp pleats. The lehenga was attached with a metallic polymer palla that gave saree feel while the sculpted 3D effect on the shoulder, added to dramatic quotient. The Golden Metallic Structured Lehenga The classic golden embellished lehenga definitely had our attention and this dreamy metallic structured lehenga of Amit Aggarwal's is what all the new and modern brides-to-be should have in their wishlist. It was a metallic polymer golden lehenga, which was accentuated by simple striped patterns as well as the intricate designer accents at the hem. The striped lehenga came with a full-sleeved hand-embroidered pearl and yarn blouse and a detachable tulle drape that completed the look. The Light-Green 3D Structured Lehenga When it comes to talking about our favourite ensembles from Amit Aggarwal's new couture collection, we definitely have to include his light green 3D exotic number. Again, it was a structured metallic polymer lehenga, which was accentuated by silver striped patterns with subtle black accents too. The floor-touching lehenga comes with a sleeveless V-shaped neckline hand-embroidered blouse, designed in pearl and yarns. The sculpted three dimensional effect on both the shoulders of the blouse, doubled the drama. The ensemble was teamed with a tulle-fabric striped drape that made us fall in love with this beautiful ensemble over and over again.

We really enjoyed watching Amit Aggarwal's spectacular show and we loved his entire new collection. What do you think about the outfits? Didn't you love his idea of presenting his dreamy collection in such a beautiful and pleasant way? Let us know that in the comment section.