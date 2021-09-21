Emma Corrin’s Emmy’s 2021 Costume Is Surprising And There Could Be Salem Witch Trials Angle To It Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

At the Golden Globes 2021, Emma Corrin left us speechless with her Pierrot Clown costume. the costume symbolised people looking to feeling settled in the bourgeois world and want love. With the costume, The Crown actress, wanted to pay tribute to Princess Diana. While there have been a number of actresses including Kristen Stewart being the latest who have portrayed Lady Diana on-screen, Emma Corrin's role as Diana has received the most attention, so far. For Emma's poignant performance as Lady Diana in the season 4 of The Crown, Emma Corrin was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama series. However, it was Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, who won her first Emmy as the lead actress for the same series but Emma Corrin's fashion statement certainly had our attention.

One may have myriad perspectives as to the gown but she described the look as 'Crucible Realness', which made the outfit so intriguing. Like the Pierrot Clown costume, this Emmy's 2021 gown of Emma Corrin was also designed by Miu Miu. Emma was styled by Harry Lambert and the fashion label described the gown as, "Emma Corrin wore a custom Miu Miu yellow satin sable column shape dress with a bonnet and gloves and a pair of yellow satin pump to the 73rd Annual Emmy's held on September 19th, 2021 in London." However, nothing about the inspiration behind this look was mentioned and there was a lot of prediction around. No, it wasn't a swim cap that Emma Corrin wore! A lot of critics and fashion enthusiasts compared the gown and look to June Osborne (played by Elisabeth Moss) in The Handmaid's Tale. Some felt the look was inspired by the dress sensibility of the Tudors' ladies during Henry VIII's reign as the King of England. Yes, the similarities could be drawn from both The Handmaid's Tale and Tudors' fashion but the statement black-painted nails by Simone (Simmy) Cummings added another perspective.

With the look in perspective and Emma Corrin describing the fashion as 'Crucible Realness', the thought went to Arthur Miller's literary masterpiece, The Crucible. The book draws parallels from the infamous Salem Witch Trials in 1692. The play is centered around three main characters - John Proctor, Elizabeth (wife of John Proctor), and Abigail (the former domestic help of John Proctor). In the play, John and Abigail have an affair and both Elizabeth and Abigail envy each other, with Abigail wanting that Elizabeth gets executed as a witch. The play explores the dark side of human nature. However, while the reason behind the surprising outfit of Emma Corrin is not yet known or revealed, or what the actor wanted to represent, one thing is sure that the gown symbolised structured, powerful, and certainly yellow in a harsh light.

The Crown actor's makeup was given minimal yet striking touches. The English rose was the main highlight but the gilded yellow-gold eye shadow, and meticulous contouring accentuated the look. The slick-back hairstyle tucked under the bonnet, completed Emma Corrin's look.