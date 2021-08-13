The Serpent And Other 40s-Early 90s OTT Shows And Hit Movies That Can Inspire Your Airport Wardrobe Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

These days, we all invest a lot in our airport looks given the fact that we are inspired by celebrity airport trends. However, it can get tedious and boring, if we always maintain a static and conventional airport look. Yes, sometime we all want to dress up and inspire head-turning moments, isn't it? So, ladies if you are looking forward to slaying it in style at the airport, we have you covered. But how? Well, we beckon you to take a chance with your clothing style and take a down memory lane with clothes and style. The late 40s to early 90s looks will not only make you look a class apart but also enhance your mood. We have curated 6 statement looks of the actresses from the hit OTT shows and movies, which you can ace at the airport as these looks are simple to follow. Here are these looks that absolutely left us speechless and hope will leave you too.

Picture Source: From the sets of The Serpent

Jenna Coleman's Jumpsuit Look In The Serpent

Jenna Coleman, who played the role of Marie-Andrée Leclerc or simply Monique in the series, The Serpent, won us with her performance as anti-heroine. Based on the crimes of serial killer Charles Sobhraj, the Netflix series is set is the mid-1970s. So, the fashion in the series is based on the sensibilities of 70s - the period known for bohemian fashion. And Jenna Coleman as Monique served us oodles of fashion goals, which motivated us to update our wardrobe with particularly bandana hairbands, large framed glares, and patterned flowy dresses. With costume designing by Rachel Walsh and Adam Howe, her looks seemed really inspired by Jane Birkin but there was a level of freshness and originality to her looks. While, she played with mostly patterns and bohemian fashion, Jenna also gave us retro formal fashion goals and wore single-toned outfits.

One such outfit that she flaunted was a yellow jumpsuit, which we really loved and you could wear it when travelling short distance, say at the most one hour and thirty minutes flight, for jumpsuits can be a bit cumbersome while travelling long distance, let's admit. Splashed in mustard-yellow shade and with a classy brown belt adding structure to her ensemble, Jenna pulled off this glamorous wide-legged jumpsuit with confidence. The dark shades added to the effect. If you wear an outfit like this mustard jumpsuit, you are bound to command attention at the airport.

Picture Source: From the sets of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Margot Robbie's Look In Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is as much about 60s fashion as paying tribute to the 60s Hollywood. The movie is also a homage to Sharon Tate, the 60s actress who was murdered with her friends by the followers of The Manson Family. And Margot Robbie convincingly played the role of Sharon Tate in the movie - she actually resembled the late actress. Apart from her acting skills, kudos to the costume designer Arianne Phillips, who made Margot Robbie look like Sharon Tate. The costume designer did a lot of research and interacted with vintage dealers to source clothes for Margot Robbie's character. As Sharon Tate, Margot Robbie flaunted a lot of glamorous outfits such as faux python-inspired structured gown and the peppy yellow separates but there was a whiff of innocence to some of her looks too. For instance, the striped t-shirt and denim shorts combination instantly won us and showed the de-glam side of Sharon Tate too. However, Margot Robbie gave us an unforgettable fashion moment with her black high-neck sweater and white structured skirt. She paired that attire with thigh-high white boots and wore dark shades. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look. Now, if you rock this sweater skirt-set attire and look at airport, you can guarantee that you will look awesome.

Picture Source: From the sets of The Crown

Emma Corrin's Pink Formal Dress In The Crown

The season 4 of the hit Netflix series, The Crown was mainly interesting as it highlighted on the legacy of Lady Diana and Margaret Thatcher. Speaking about Lady Diana, her fashion has inspired so many and Emma Corrin as Lady Diana was the perfect choice. Not only her demeanour in the series was like Princess Diana but the costumes created for the actress almost matched with the original costumes that Diana wore. Lady Diana's fashion couldn't be boxed - it was as much modern as vintage and Emma looked the part with the outfits. Amy Roberts did the costume designing for the series and one of the many brilliant outfits that she styled for Emma Corrin was the iconic pink dress, which the actress wore while shaking hands with the besotted crowd. Emma Corrin's formal pink dress nearly resembled Lady Diana's pink dress. Emma's dress was splashed in a darker shade of pink. It featured a bow-like accent on the bodice and was cinched at the waist, and she paired it with a matching beret cap. This dress could be a bit on the formal side and conventional but who said that simple outfits can't hold attention. So, this is the dress that we think can make for a perfect airport-wear because of the striking hue and comfortable silhouette.

Picture Source: From the sets of The Queen's Gambit

Anya Taylor-Joy's White Attire In The Queen's Gambit

The Queen's Gambit was an interesting take on chess and also the miniseries offered visually stunning frames. Set in the mid-1950s-60s, the series introduced us to the character Beth Harmon, who is a chess prodigy. The character played by Anya Taylor-Joy was among the most iconic characters of the last 10 years and so articulately she portrayed the character, who is at the top of her game but with her own struggles and issues pertaining to identity, addiction, and substance abuse.

Apart from her acting prowess, Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon gave us a number of fashion goals, inspired by the 50s fashion. The series is certainly a significant watch from the fashion point of view as a lot has been expressed via clothing. For instance, Anya is frequently seen in checked outfits for it represented the character's connection with the game. The costume designer Gabriele Binder did a great job with the outfits and the one interesting look that she crafted was the all-white look. Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon sported this look at the end of the series and her ensemble was totally white with a warm long overcoat, straight-fit pants, white ankle-length boots, and even the hat is white. This look conveyed as if she has conquered the world of chess and that she is the queen herself. Suppose, you are travelling somewhere in winters, you could totally flaunt this look - the outfit can make you feel like a queen.

Picture Source: From the sets of Jojo Rabbit

Scarlett Johansson's Sweater Look In Jojo Rabbit

Based in the mid-40s during Adolf Hitler's reign, Jojo Rabbit is the movie based on fascism taught to young children by the authorities but the movie is also centered on the mother-son bond. Scarlett Johansson, who played the role of a mother to a young German boy, is against totalitarianism and helps Jews, however she can. Her character is shown positive and vivacious in the movie and her outfits in the movie absolutely complemented her character. With Mayes C. Rubeo as the costume designer of the movie, her character is portrayed in the poetic light with her outfits splashed in bright hues. As Rosie, Scarlett Johansson's wardrobe exuded free-spirited and poetic vibes. The costume designer imagined Scarlett's character as someone connected with arts and liberal movements and so, her clothes were kept in sync with elements such as iconic red shoes and feathered hats. One such outfit that also captured artistic vibe was the geometrically striped collared sweater look. Scarlett wore this red-collared sweater with a pair of blue trousers and a gold pendant neckpiece. She also sported a red lip shade and her bob tresses were in tune with the style sensibilities of 40s and 50s. If you are again travelling in winters, you could wear something as simple as this vibrant sweater and trousers, and this is the airport look we can all ace.

Picture Source: From the sets of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan's Gingham Shorts-Set Look

The Prime Video's series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel received critical acclaim and has many awards to its credit. The series is based on the self-discovery of a housewife-turned-comedian. The series also highlights fashion with Donna Zakowska, who was equally marvellous as the costume designer. She created visually-stunning and glamorous outfits for Miriam 'Midge' Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) in the series. With pink, blues, and blacks as the main hues in the series, the costume designer played with a lot of striking and bold hues. Of course, the 50s fashion is evident in the series but depending on the character's phase of life in the series, her costumes oscillated between serious and playful. She wore certain fun numbers in the series and this gingham shorts-set is what we think is ideal for your next airport look. Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel flaunted this classic black and white gingham shorts set that she paired with a pink scarf. This look was definitely eye-catching and we think that at the airport, this outfit and styling would certainly be a statement.

So, which airport look based from the series and movies we mentioned would you like to ace for the next airport outing? Let us know that in the comment section.