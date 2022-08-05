4 Times Disha Patani Proved That She Is The Ultimate Fashion Diva For Gen Z! Fashion Trends Saumya Singh

Disha Patani is in the news for her latest film Ek Villain Returns, where her acting skills are being praised. Not only this, but also her looks and fashionable outfits during the film's promotional events have caught the attention of the fashion gurus, who gave her a thumbs up. We round up Disha's handpicked looks from her social media for your generous appetite for a mid-week fashion dose.

Paint It Red

Magnificent and regal! This is all we have to say for the actress who wore a sequined red lehenga from the house of Falguni and Shane Peacock. Disha looked drop-dead gorgeous in matching off-shoulder choli and flared dupatta. The embellished dress looked more elegant with the actress's grace and poise. The Ek Villain Returns star skipped all the accessories to keep the focus on the crimson outfit.

She opted for nude and dewy makeup with a slight shimmer on the eyelids and eyes defined by mascara and kohl. Disha chose the evergreen glossy peach colour for the lips to elevate her appearance. Her gentle wavy tresses complemented her overall look quite well!

It's All About Glitters And Tassels

Enticing her fans with her ever radiating beauty in a powder blue semi-ethnic outfit from Falguni and Shane Peacock, Disha looked no less than a 'dream girl'. While the tassels in the skirt added drama to the ensemble, the sequined strappy tank blouse spruced up the look, making it a perfect fit for a balmy evening affair.

Disha's eyes captivated our hearts! With winged eyeliner, hyper-curled lashes and jet black kohl on the waterline, the diva's eyes looked flawless with her glossy brown lips. The bronzer on her cheeks enhanced her skin, adding a sparkle that went well with the sequined top.

Disco Diva

Laced light green top with a plunging neckline and cape sleeves, Disha balanced out the neutrality with a shimmery sequined pencil skirt that had a thigh high slit. The diva looked absolutely stunning in the outfit, making it just the right fit for a weekend cocktail party or an intimate date night!

With blown-out curls with a side parting, glossy baby pink lips, ultra-defined eyes with a touch of glitter on the inner corners and curly lashes, Disha sure stood out as Gen-Z's style icon!

Slay With The Blues

Donning a blue scarf top and a mini denim skirt with matching laced sandals, Disha looked sizzling hot. The outfit seems undoubtedly suitable for weekend road trips or fun clubbing nights.

Taking a break from the loose hair, the actress opted for a high ponytail complementing her bubbly energy. Nude makeup with glossy lips and extra-large heart-shaped hoops accentuated the celeb's look for the day!