The Crown Season 5: Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West, Imelda Staunton, And More Dazzle At The London Premiere
The Season 5 of the critically-acclaimed hit Netflix series 'The Crown' is all set to be premiered on November 9. The new season features Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Charles, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. The cast of the series made a glamorous appearance at the London premiere!
Image: Instagram
Here's a list of actors who made a classy and chic appearance on the red carpet:
Elizabeth Debicki
Image: Instagram
Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki who plays the role of Princess Diana's character looked chic in an off-shoulder black gown. Her chosen floor-length gown resembled Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress!
Imelda Staunton
Image: Instagram
Imelda Staunton made a striking appearance on the red carpet in a black suit. Imelda gave a boss lady vibe by sporting a formal tie and a black clutch.
Dominic West
Image: Instagram
British actor Dominic West who is playing the role of Prince Charles looked dapper in a black tuxedo. Dominic kept it suave by flaunting a bow tie and formal black shoes.
Olivia Williams
Image: Instagram
Olivia Williams dazzled at the Crown season 5 premiere in a red pantsuit. The eclectic ensemble featured feather details on the jacket. Olivia complemented her edgy outfit with bold lips makeup, a short bob hairdo, and flaunted red heels.
Erin Richards
Image: Instagram
Actress Erin Richards looked glamorous in a pastel pink asymmetric dress featuring a satin sash and wide waist belt. Erin completed her red carpet look with glossy makeup and a messy bun.
Jonathan Pryce
Image: Instagram
Ace actor Jonathan Pryce looked classy in a black tux outfit. He elevated the classic look with a black tie and formal shoes.
Timothee Sambor and Teddy Hawley
Image: Instagram
Child actors Timothee Sambor and Teddy Hawley graced the red carpet wearing classic suits. The young stars made a suave statement at the series premiere.
Xenia Tchoumitcheva
Image: Instagram
Russian-Swiss model and actress Xenia Tchoumitcheva attended the red carpet in an off-shoulder corset dress. Xenia elevated the off-shoulder corset-printed outfit with black gloves, a clutch bag, and matching heels.
