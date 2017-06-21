STYLE FACE-OFF, Ileana D'cruz or Athiya Shetty?

Mubarakan is a new movie which stars Arjun Kapoor opposite not just one, but two heroines -- Athiya Shetty and Ileana D'cruz. The movie had its trailer launch last night which saw the presence of the movie cast and crew.

The entire lead cast, Arjun, Athiya and Ileana were present at the trailer launch event. Arjun rocked his handsome hunk look as usual. Find out which lady among the two wore the best attire.

Athiya was wearing a Bibhu Mohapatra outfit including a top and a palazzo. With danglers from Eurumme, she wrapped up her look.

Ileana also was a good face-off partner with Athiya. She wore a white v-neck blouse from Zara and a midi skirt from Sameer Madan. She completed the look with Zara heels.

Who do you think looked better?