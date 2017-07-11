STYLE CUBE: When Style Comes With Mubarakan

The weekend was fun-filled for the Mubarakan star cast as they spent it by spreading their goofiness and promoting their upcoming movie.
After Saturday, it was their turn to come back and rock their styles on Sunday too. As the weekend came to an end, we spotted the entire star cast on a promotion spree, doing all fun-filled stuff and also keeping their styles in the perfect place.
Anil Kapoor
We start with one of the most stylish men of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor, who was a little under-dressed this time, pulling on a pair of casual separates, including a blue tee and checkered pants. When comfort and style combine, such sets of casuals rock and Anil Kapoor surely kills it.
Athiya Shetty
We saw Athiya changing generations in her look. She wore a white top and baggy jeans, topping them with a jacket. The outfit by Patine took us back to the 80's Bollywood when these baggy pants were so much in fashion. She wore the attire with a pair of beige pumps.
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun was styled in a stud way, wearing a blue printed shirt along with black pants and the super trendy white sneakers. He was a complete slayer.
Ileana D'Cruz
At this event, the lady who looked like an angel in a white Ritu Kumar dress was Ileana. She wore that pretty piece of outfit along with amazing earrings from Minerali Store. Along with the dress, she wore a pair of jootis from Fizzy Goblet. She definitely made herself the diva of the event.
