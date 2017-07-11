ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

STYLE CUBE: When Style Comes With Mubarakan

By

The weekend was fun-filled for the Mubarakan star cast as they spent it by spreading their goofiness and promoting their upcoming movie.

After Saturday, it was their turn to come back and rock their styles on Sunday too. As the weekend came to an end, we spotted the entire star cast on a promotion spree, doing all fun-filled stuff and also keeping their styles in the perfect place.

Array

Anil Kapoor

We start with one of the most stylish men of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor, who was a little under-dressed this time, pulling on a pair of casual separates, including a blue tee and checkered pants. When comfort and style combine, such sets of casuals rock and Anil Kapoor surely kills it.

Array

Athiya Shetty

We saw Athiya changing generations in her look. She wore a white top and baggy jeans, topping them with a jacket. The outfit by Patine took us back to the 80's Bollywood when these baggy pants were so much in fashion. She wore the attire with a pair of beige pumps.

Array

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun was styled in a stud way, wearing a blue printed shirt along with black pants and the super trendy white sneakers. He was a complete slayer.

Array

Ileana D'Cruz

At this event, the lady who looked like an angel in a white Ritu Kumar dress was Ileana. She wore that pretty piece of outfit along with amazing earrings from Minerali Store. Along with the dress, she wore a pair of jootis from Fizzy Goblet. She definitely made herself the diva of the event.

ileana dcruz at mubarakan promotion
ileana dcruz at mubarakan promotion
ileana dcruz at mubarakan promotion
ileana dcruz at mubarakan promotion
ileana dcruz at mubarakan promotion
ileana dcruz at mubarakan promotion
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue