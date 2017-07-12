Priyanka Chopra Turned Pretty And Classy, Together In Pink

Our Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra is rocking as much in Hollywood as much as she always does with her style. She was recently spotted in New York while shooting for her upcoming Holywood movie, Isn't It Romantic?

Her first glance from the movie is not just beautiful but also too stylish. Priyanka was seen on the sets of her upcoming film, carrying one of her prettiest avatars in pink.

She was wearing a pink cold-shoulder dress with ruffles on the neckline. To match the dress, she wore a pair of beige sandals. Her style statement was perfectly in place and she carried it with lots of class.

The subtle jewellery for her ears and wrist was looking great with the entire look, making it better.