ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Priyanka Chopra Turned Pretty And Classy, Together In Pink

By
priyanka chopra latest hollywood project

Our Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra is rocking as much in Hollywood as much as she always does with her style. She was recently spotted in New York while shooting for her upcoming Holywood movie, Isn't It Romantic?

Her first glance from the movie is not just beautiful but also too stylish. Priyanka was seen on the sets of her upcoming film, carrying one of her prettiest avatars in pink.

She was wearing a pink cold-shoulder dress with ruffles on the neckline. To match the dress, she wore a pair of beige sandals. Her style statement was perfectly in place and she carried it with lots of class.

The subtle jewellery for her ears and wrist was looking great with the entire look, making it better.

priyanka chopra latest hollywood project
priyanka chopra latest hollywood project
priyanka chopra latest hollywood project
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue