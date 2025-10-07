What Every Newlywed Should Know About Kojagari Purnima In Mithila: First Night Rituals Bringing Love And Luck

OG Bollywood Queen’s Regal Aura Steals The Spotlight: Kangana Ranaut Returns To Ramp In Majestic Look Fashion Riny John

Do you recall the iconic ramp walk of Kangana Ranaut in Fashion? That unforgettable moment when she commanded the runway with unmatched poise and confidence? Fast forward to October 2025, and Kangana has once again captivated the fashion world. After a hiatus of nearly three years, she returned to the ramp as the showstopper for designer Raabta by Rahul's bridal jewellery collection, Saltanat, in New Delhi on October 3, 2025.

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/peopleofbollywood/

The Regal Ensemble: Dress And Draping

Kangana's ensemble was a masterclass in elegance. She donned an ivory saree adorned with intricate embroidery, paired with a heavily embellished blouse that highlighted her regal persona. The saree's rich texture and design added depth to her look, while the muted yet opulent color palette allowed her jewellery and styling to take center stage, creating a harmonious balance between tradition and modernity.

Jewellery That Speaks Royalty

The actress accessorized her look with emerald and gold statement jewellery, including an intricate choker, matching earrings, and an ornate maang tikka. Each piece complemented the embroidery on her saree, giving her a queenly aura. Her jewellery was a statement of power, class, and sophistication, elevating the entire ensemble.

Confidence And Command On The Runway

Kangana walked the ramp with poise and flair, radiating the same charisma she exudes both on-screen and off. Her posture and expressions exuded authority and poise, making it clear why she is often referred to as the "OG Ramp Queen." Every turn, every step, was executed with precision, captivating photographers, designers, and the audience alike. Her confidence made her presence palpable, proving that true style is as much about attitude as it is about clothing.

A Comeback Worth Celebrating

This runway appearance marked Kangana's first major fashion show in several years, making it a highly anticipated event. Fans and fashion enthusiasts celebrated her return, praising her elegance, choice of ensemble, and innate ability to command attention. The comeback reasserted her status as a fashion icon who sets trends rather than following them.

The Persona Behind The Glamour

Beyond her dress and jewellery, Kangana's persona is what truly captivates audiences. Bold, and unapologetically herself, she embodies empowerment and individuality. On the runway, her expressions, poise, and confidence narrate a story of self-assurance and sophistication that few can rival. She proved that fashion is not just about aesthetics; it's about presence, personality, and power.

A Moment Etched In Fashion History

Kangana Ranaut's return to the runway at the 'Saltanat' showcase was a celebration of elegance, confidence, and legacy. From her meticulously curated ensemble to her regal jewellery and commanding presence, she reminded the world why she remains an enduring style icon. For fans, fashion enthusiasts, and the media alike, this is a moment that will be remembered and talked about for years to come.