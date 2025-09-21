International Day of Peace 2025: What Is The Theme? Know History, And Significance

Navratri And Diwali 2025: Celebrate Festivals In Style And Stay Fashion Forward With Fabulous Discounts Fashion Deepannita Das

The countdown to Navratri has begun, and so has the excitement of updating our wardrobes with vibrant Chaniya Cholis, twirling lehengas, embroidered kurtas, and sparkling accessories. Navratri is all about devotion, dance and perfect time to indulge in festive shopping. With India's top e-commerce sites rolling out their grandest sales of the year, it's the right time to bag stylish looks for the entire family.

Here's a guide to the biggest Navratri and festive sales of 2025, with dates, timings, and what to expect from each platform.

1. Myntra Big Fashion Festival (BFF)

Dates: 26 September - 5 October 2025

Myntra's Big Fashion Festival is a must for every family wardrobe refresh. Expect 50-90% off on ethnic wear, footwear, and accessories. Whether you're looking for kids' festive frocks, men's kurta sets, or statement jewelry for Garba nights, Myntra's curation never disappoints. The BFF sale is known for top ethnic brands at irresistible prices-perfect for those planning family twinning outfits this Navratri.

2. Nykaa Fashion Festive Edit

Dates: Coincides with Navratri week, usually mid-October.

For women who love elegance and premium designs, Nykaa Fashion has special festive edits. From designer Chaniya Cholis to embroidered kurtas and Indo-fusion sarees, the discounts make luxury more affordable. Their curated Navratri store helps you shop complete looks-from outfits to bags and jewelry-without endless scrolling. A perfect pick for those aiming to shine bright this Garba season.

3. Amazon Great Indian Festival

Dates: Starts 23 September 2025 with 24-hour Prime Early Access.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival is more than just gadgets and home décor-it's a treasure trove for festive fashion. From budget-friendly Navratri outfits to top-label collections, you can find attire for men, women, and kids. Bonus: You can also shop puja essentials, diyas, and festive decorations in the same cart, making Amazon a one-stop festive shop.

4. Flipkart Big Billion Days

Dates: Starts 23 September 2025

Flipkart's Big Billion Days is one of India's most anticipated sales, and it's perfect for Navratri shopping. Expect massive discounts on traditional Garba and Dandiya outfits, embroidered dupattas, and festive footwear. Their fashion section has something for everyone-women, men, and kids-making it ideal for full-family festive prep.

5. Libas Festive Discounts

Dates: Runs throughout Navratri.

When it comes to women's ethnic wear, Libas is a household name. Their dedicated Navratri offers give up to 70% off on elegant kurtas, palazzo sets, and festive dupattas. Easy to style and comfortable to wear, Libas pieces are a smart choice for puja rituals, family gatherings, or even office festive dressing.

So mark your calendars, keep your carts ready, and welcome Maa Durga in style this Navratri.