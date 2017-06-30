Mubarakan Team Claims To Be The Most Stylish At The Movie Promotion

The Mubarakan team, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ileana D'cruz and Anil Kapoor shared some fun moments at the promotion of the film.
They all looked pretty cool.
Ileana D'cruz In Black
Ileana slayed in a black SRS Store dress. The dress was half halter-necked and the other part had a cold-shoulder neckline. The combination was a killer and Ileana looked super sexy in the dress combined with a pair of black heels.
Arjun Kapoor In Greys And Blacks
Arjun Kapoor wore a grey tee with a black blazer and black trousers. By going near to black, he definitely rocked the semi formal look.
Athiya Shetty In Shimmers
Athiya Shetty was the rockstar of the night in a shimmery pair of blue jacket and palazzo pants from Bian. Wearing it with white sneakers, she completed the amazing look.
Anil Kapoor In Checks
One of the most stylish men of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor is still rocking at his age. He wore a checkered blazer and trousers on top of a black shirt. Keeping it informally formal with the black sneakers partnering with the formal outfit, he managed to beat many actors of the industry.
Related Articles
- From Bachchans, Khans To Kapoors, The Celebs Who Wore Dazzling Outfits At The MxS Launch Party
-
- OMG! Athiya Shetty Makes A Bold Fashion Choice At A Birthday Party
- Bang On! Athiya Shetty's Sporty Number Is The Kickass Outfit Of The Week
- #ANTUMOH: Sonam Kapoor & Family All Dolled Up For Veere Di Wedding
- Jhanvi To Athiya, The Divas Who Were Style Rockstars At This Weekend Party
- Athiya Shetty's Ethereal Looks In Hazoorilal Legacy's Latest Collection