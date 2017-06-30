Mubarakan Team Claims To Be The Most Stylish At The Movie Promotion

Ileana D'cruz In Black Ileana slayed in a black SRS Store dress. The dress was half halter-necked and the other part had a cold-shoulder neckline. The combination was a killer and Ileana looked super sexy in the dress combined with a pair of black heels.

Arjun Kapoor In Greys And Blacks Arjun Kapoor wore a grey tee with a black blazer and black trousers. By going near to black, he definitely rocked the semi formal look.

Athiya Shetty In Shimmers Athiya Shetty was the rockstar of the night in a shimmery pair of blue jacket and palazzo pants from Bian. Wearing it with white sneakers, she completed the amazing look.