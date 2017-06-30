ENGLISH

Mubarakan Team Claims To Be The Most Stylish At The Movie Promotion

By

The Mubarakan team, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ileana D'cruz and Anil Kapoor shared some fun moments at the promotion of the film.

They all looked pretty cool.

Array

Ileana D'cruz In Black

Ileana slayed in a black SRS Store dress. The dress was half halter-necked and the other part had a cold-shoulder neckline. The combination was a killer and Ileana looked super sexy in the dress combined with a pair of black heels.

Array

Arjun Kapoor In Greys And Blacks

Arjun Kapoor wore a grey tee with a black blazer and black trousers. By going near to black, he definitely rocked the semi formal look.

Array

Athiya Shetty In Shimmers

Athiya Shetty was the rockstar of the night in a shimmery pair of blue jacket and palazzo pants from Bian. Wearing it with white sneakers, she completed the amazing look.

Array

Anil Kapoor In Checks

One of the most stylish men of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor is still rocking at his age. He wore a checkered blazer and trousers on top of a black shirt. Keeping it informally formal with the black sneakers partnering with the formal outfit, he managed to beat many actors of the industry.

