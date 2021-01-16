On Sidharth Malhotra’s Birthday, His 5 Dapper Looks That Made Our Heads Turn Over And Over Again! Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 16 January 1985, Sidharth Malhotra marked his acting debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's teen-drama film Student Of The Year and since then we all have been crushing over him. No doubt he is a brilliant actor but more than that it's his stunning personality and fashion sense that always attracts our attention. Be it ethnic or western or Indo-western, give him any outfit and he will show you how to nail it in style. In fact, he has given us many dapper fashion moments through out these years. So, on his birthday, take a look at his 5 looks in both ethnic and western numbers, that amazed us.

Sidharth Malhotra In A Black Printed Suit Sidharth Malhotra sported a black suit, which was accentuated by white dotted prints. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved open-front blazer and matching pants. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, he layered his blazer with a plain white tee and completed his look with a pair of black, white, and blue shoes. The Marjaavaan actor accessorised his look with a gold-toned pendant neckpiece while with side-parted hair and stubble beard, he rounded out his look. Sidharth Malhotra In A Red Kurta And Beige Bottoms On the occasion of Diwali, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram feed to extend greetings to his fans. He treated them with his dapper look in a full-sleeved mandarin-collar red-kurta, which was accentuated by checked patterns and golden buttons. The Ek Villain actor teamed his kurta with beige-hued churidar bottoms. Sidharth's this ensemble came from the designer Kunal Rawal's collections and he spruced up his look with side-parted back-combed hair and clean shave look. Sidharth Malhotra In A Black Bandhgala Suit For Armaan Jain's wedding function, Sidharth Malhotra opted for a black bandhgala suit by Shantanu & Nikhil. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved coat, which was accentuated by buttons, pockets, and golden brooch. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, he layered his coat with a plain black kurta and teamed it up with matching trousers. The Shershaah actor completed his look with a pair of maroon loafers, that came from Voga-Now label. Sidharth back-combed his hair and spruced up his look with half-beard. Sidharth Malhotra In A Printed Shirt And Pants Sidharth Malhotra donned a half-sleeved classic-collar navy-blue shirt, which featured beautiful golden bird prints. He teamed his shirt with lightest blue shade flared pants and completed his look with a pair of cream-hued shoes. The Baar Baar Dekho actor notched up his look with a pendant neck piece while the brown-hued reflectors, added stylish quotient to his look. Sidharth Malhotra In A Stylish Black Suit Sidharth Malhotra made a stylish statement in his black suit, which consisted of a full-sleeved open-front blazer and plain black pants. His blazer was accentuated by 3D golden bird patch on both the sides, that added dramatic quotient. The Jabariya Jodi actor layered his blazer with a simple black tee and completed his look with a pair of shimmering golden fashionable shoes. With back-combed hair and stubble beard, he elevated his look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Sidharth Malhotra? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Sidharth Malhotra!

Pic Credits: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram