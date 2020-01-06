Happy Birthday Diljit Dosanjh: Five Slay-Worthy Fashion Lessons From The Good Newwz Actor Men Devika Tripathi

Born on 6th January, 1984, Diljit Dosanjh is not only a prolific actor and singer but he is also a fashion maven. Over a period of time, the Udta Punjab actor has given us a number of fashion lessons but most importantly he has followed his own distinctive fashion sensibility.

His fashion is pretty quirky and fascinating. So, on his birthday, let's browse through what fashion lessons he has for us.

Lesson One: Never Leave Your Inner Child Yes, when most of us feel that high time we should move on from our childhood days, Diljit Dosanjh taught us to embrace our inner child and that too fashionably. For one of the promotional rounds of Good Newwz, he wore this Gucci sweater with a little lamb graphic. It was a dotted sweater with red border and the actor teamed it with black jeans. We instantly loved his sweater and found it cute and Diljit paired his attire with textured shoes, which also made for a great statement piece. The red turban added a level of contrast. Lesson Two: Play With Single-Hued Shades For Christmas celebrations, Diljit Dosanjh wore an all-white outfit and posed with his Good Newwz co-stars, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani. He wore a simple white-hued tee and paired it with a jacket that seemed winter-perfect. He also wore white pants and this time, Diljit even sported a white turban that completed his all-white outfit look. He also carried a red bag with him. Lesson Three: Contrasts Are Eye-Catching Now, playing with contrasts can be fun but also a tricky proposition. So, we suggest stick to classic contrasting hues if you want to make heads turn. Diljit Dosanjh wowed us at one of the promotional rounds of his latest movie and guess what, he played with classic contrasts. The actor wore an all-black outfit and paired it with a bright yellow jacket. He also teamed his attire with sports shoes and a red turban. Lesson Four: Men Can Wear Jewellery Too Jewellery is not just for women, men can wear it too. Diljit Dosanjh proved so, with his one of his fashion outings. So, for a live concert in Kuala Lumpur, he wore a structured black outfit that consisted of a blazer and pants. His blazer featured golden buttons and a statement pendant chain, which was heavy and instantly caught our attention. Well, with this attire, Diljit taught us how a simple attire can be elevated by a jewellery piece. Lesson Five: Keep It Simple Always For one of the events, Diljit Dosanjh wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a sweatshirt and pants. While his sweatshirt was textured and featured abstract patterns, the actor’s pants were striped with silver accents. He also paired his attire with a snuggly black oversized jacket. Diljit accessorised his look with a statement ring and wore a Tissot watch. The yellow turban rounded out his look.

So, which lesson would you take from Diljit Dosanjh? Let us know that.

Happy Birthday, Diljit Dosanjh