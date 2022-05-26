How Shoes Add Character To Dheeraj Dhoopar's Style Men Boldsky Desk

Dheeraj Dhoopar is not only popular for playing the role of Karan Luthra in the serial 'Kundali Bhagya' but is also known for his love for sneakers. The actor has charmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his impeccable acting and fabulous sense of style.

Dheeraj, who never fails to grab our attention with his sense of fashion, has time and again been spotted wearing the coolest pairs of sneakers on various occasions. The actor's sneaker closet is full of comfort and colorful sneakers. The 'Kundali Bhagya actor always manages to keep it classy, comfy, and cool. Dheeraj's enviable sneaker collection adds a lot of character to his style.

Dheeraj's style has evolved over the years, but one thing remains the same: his love for quality footwear. His different ways of experimenting with shoes and clothes is what makes his fans crazy. His shoe collection shows how big a sneakerhead he is. In his simple outfits, he let his statement shows take center stage. The actor has shared pictures of the variety of sneakers he owns in almost every picture. Be it at a shoot, on vacation, or at an award show, the way he styles his outfits with his sneakers makes him definitely stand out.

On the work front, Dheeraj is one of the most popular actors on Zee TV. He is currently playing the role of Karan Luthra in the serial 'Kundali Bhagya'. Take a look at Dheeraj's fabulous pair of sneakers that he flaunts on his social media.