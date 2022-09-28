Just In
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Guide To Ace Ranbir’s Signature Style
Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the finest actors we have today. His on-screen presence and charm are simply unmatchable. And off camera, he likes to keep it sorted and understated. He is not on social media but thank's to his lovely better half Alia Bhatt and her Insta feeds and airport clicks, we get to see more of him. From the candids, one conclusion can be drawn that, Ranbir has a signature style!
Image: Pinterest
Off-screen, the Brahmastra star is often seen in an easy-going, laidback style. Be it basic tees or athleisure streetwear, Ranbir has a relatable style sense.
On his birthday today September 28, we have decoded Ranbir's signature style. Read and get inspired by his understated and easily adaptable fashion:
Basic Tees
Image: Pinterest
Ranbir is often seen sporting basic plain tees that work best for everyday casual wear. White, grey, black, beige, the neutral hue tees seem to be his staple casual wear. Plain or graphic print tees make a perfect fit with denim. Tees will always be a go-to and forever clothing choice and Ranbir approves of it!
Denim in All Styles
Image: Pinterest
Be it distressed, stonewashed, regular, and more; Ranbir is often seen wearing all variations of jeans. Also, nothing fits and looks better than a pair of jeans when you want to dress casually. Mr.Kapoor likes to team up his tees and shirts with comfy denim!
Trendy Jackets
Image: Pinterest
Layering seems to be Ranbir's preferred hack for accentuating his understated casual looks. From his various airport looks, he is captured wearing jackets to layer his basic tees and casual shirts. Be it denim jackets, Varsity jackets, workwear jackets, oversized parkas, and more, Ranbir has quite a collection of interesting jackets!
Formal Suits
Image: Pinterest
When formal dressing is a need, Ranbir slays the suit attires too! Three-piece suits that include a formal coat jacket, formal shirts, and pants; Mr.Kapoor always manages to look dapper and debonair! Even though he is mostly caught wearing grey, black, and blue suits, the actor for his magazine shoots is seen wearing bold colours formal wear too!
Yankee Caps
Image: Pinterest
Cap is that one accessory, which always will be in vogue. And Ranbir seems to follow this style mantra religiously. He is often spotted donning baseball caps, particularly the NY Yankees ones. Caps add that effortless vibe to your look and come are super handy when you have a bad hair day!
Sneakers
Image: Pinterest
Mr.Kapoor loves his sneakers and wears them too often. From classic air jordans, Ylati sneakers, and more; Ranbir has an eye for casual sneakers. They say shoes make your outfit complete. Certainly, Mr.Kapoor makes his outfits and looks complete with trendy kicks!
