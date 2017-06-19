ENGLISH

Malaika Arora Is The Stylish Fitness Queen In Her Yoga Attire

By
malaika arora at yoga class

If you have to name one fitness style freak of Bollywood, whom would you choose? For us, the first name that strikes our minds is Malaika Arora.

She not only sets us fitness goals, her style for fitness and for everything is perfect to the 'T''.

We spotted her on the way out of her yoga classes and she was looking as 'fit and hot' as ever.
She was wearing a racer back crop top and skin-fit full pants for her traditional workout regime.

The black crop top and printed pants looked very hot on her and adding up the sexy shades and a bun, she completed the ever-hot fitness style book.

