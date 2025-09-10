English Edition
From Lokah: Chapter 1 To Stunning Saree Fashion, India’s First Female Superhero Kalyani Priyadarshan Inspires

By

Kalyani Priyadarshan is riding high on the success of Lokah Chapter 1, where she plays India's first female superhero. The film has stormed the box office, breaking records and setting a new benchmark for women-led cinema in India. While fans celebrate her power-packed performance on screen, Kalyani continues to win hearts off-screen with her effortlessly graceful fashion choices especially her saree looks that blend tradition with a modern edge. Here's a look at six stunning saree statements by Kalyani Priyadarshan and how you can take inspiration from her style.

Kalyani Priyadarshan In Pink Silk Saree With Embellished Blouse

Kalyani dazzles in a rich pink silk saree paired with a heavily embroidered sleeveless blouse, the golden-red beadwork giving it a festive radiance.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Saree Fashion

Occasions: Weddings, Diwali, Pongal, Navratri, engagement ceremonies.

Styling Tips: Statement jhumkas or chandbalis, glowy makeup with kohl eyes, and either soft curls or a sleek bun. Finish with a clutch to add polish.

Kalyani Priyadarshan In Beige Printed Saree With Modern Drape

Kalyani brings a breezy charm in a lightweight beige saree featuring earthy floral and geometric prints, styled with a plunging neckline blouse.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Saree Fashion

Occasions: Brunches, daytime events, casual gatherings, office parties.

Styling Tips: Minimal jewelry like oxidized earrings or silver hoops, nude makeup, and loose waves. Pair with flats or block heels and carry a chic tote or sling bag.

Kalyani Priyadarshan In Mustard Yellow Silk Saree With Floral Blouse

In this mustard-yellow silk saree adorned with golden motifs, Kalyani pairs it with a floral embroidered blouse that adds a playful touch of color.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Saree Fashion

Occasions: Haldi ceremonies, festive pujas, daytime weddings.

Styling Tips: Floral jewelry or chunky bangles, a bright coral or red lip, and a low bun with fresh gajra to complete the festive look.

Kalyani Priyadarshan In Modern Pastel Pink Saree With Sheer Cape

Kalyani turns heads in a pastel pink saree styled with an embellished sheer cape jacket and a sleek belt, giving the classic drape a chic Indo-western makeover.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Saree Fashion

Occasions: Cocktail parties, receptions, sangeet nights.

Styling Tips: Minimalist diamond studs or a delicate choker, sleek straight hair or a polished ponytail, and metallic heels paired with a clutch for glam perfection.

Kalyani Priyadarshan In White And Blush Pink Saree With V-neck Blouse

Kalyani looks ethereal in a soft white saree paired with a blush-pink sleeveless blouse, finished with floral accents and pearls.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Saree Fashion

Occasions: Temple visits, traditional functions, Onam, intimate weddings.

Styling Tips: Keep accessories delicate with pearls or simple gold, dewy makeup with a hint of blush, and a messy bun with fresh flowers.

Kalyani Priyadarshan In Emerald Green Silk Saree With Gold Motifs

Kalyani stuns in an emerald green silk saree with zari floral motifs, complemented by a sleeveless blouse and bold temple jewelry.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Saree Fashion

Occasions: Weddings, festive occasions, grand family gatherings.

Styling Tips: Antique gold jewelry, bold eyeliner, a traditional braid with flowers, and golden sandals or heels for a regal touch.

Kalyani Priyadarshan: Redefining Saree Fashion With Elegance And Versatility

With Lokah Chapter 1 cementing her place as India's first female superhero and her saree choices reflecting elegance, boldness, and versatility, Kalyani Priyadarshan proves she is more than just a star on screen. She is also a modern-day style icon who redefines how the saree can be worn from festive traditions to red-carpet glam. Whether in silk classics or contemporary drapes, Kalyani's fashion journey is as inspiring as her cinematic one.

Article Published On: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 13:00 [IST]
 
