Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2025: 7 Standout Moments From Celebrity Glamour To Young Voices On The Runway Fashion Riny John

The curtains came down on Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2025 at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, after four days that brought together star power, craftsmanship, and bold innovation. From celebrated designers to fresh student talent, the showcase once again proved why this event continues to be India's most awaited fashion stage - one that celebrates heritage while embracing fresh, fearless ideas.

Photo Credit: Instagram@fdciofficial

Mrunal Thakur Shines In Gold

Mrunal Thakur lit up the runway for Pankaj & Nidhi's Araquis collection, looking every bit like a futuristic goddess. Her sculpted gold bodice paired with a sleek black skirt redefined evening glamour; part warrior, part celestial muse. The look captured the collection's modern take on femininity - strong, sleek, and effortlessly commanding.

Tabu Brings Bridal Nostalgia

When Tabu took the stage for Itrh's Noor collection, time seemed to slow down. Dressed in a deep emerald anarkali layered with silks and zari embroidery, she embodied the kind of regal grace that's rare to find. The collection itself explored a bride's emotional journey - a celebration of heritage, memory, and cinematic drama.

Vaani Kapoor's Romantic Turn

Vaani Kapoor brought soft romance to the runway as the muse for Mahima Mahajan's 'Fanah' collection, inspired by Sufi philosophy and divine love. Her pastel floral lehenga and corset blouse whispered elegance, while the fluid silhouettes and delicate embroidery created a dreamy, almost poetic atmosphere. It was fashion that felt personal, serene yet magnetic.

Pearl Academy Reimagines Khadi And Jute

While the stars dazzled, it was the students of Pearl Academy who made everyone sit up and take notice. Their showcase, 'Re-', redefined what sustainable fashion could look like. From transforming jute into soft, luxurious textiles to crafting sneakers out of khadi, the young designers turned traditional fibres into future-ready fashion statements.

Mandira Bedi For Payal Jain

Commanding the runway with her trademark confidence, Mandira Bedi was a vision for Payal Jain's Paris Mon Amour collection. In a white embellished gown that shimmered under the lights and a sheer trailing scarf, she embodied Parisian poise through Indian craftsmanship. The line fused lace, intricate embroidery, and beadwork created a dialogue between elegance and strength. Mandira's walk reminded everyone why she continues to own every stage she steps on.

Sahher Bambba For Richa Khemka

Netflix actor Sahher Bambba brought a dose of contemporary edge to Richa Khemka's milestone showcase, 'Vantage'. Her look - a structured white bodycon dress layered with a draped black skirt perfectly reflected the collection's play on duality. With velvets, organza, and pearl embroidery, the design balanced power and fragility in equal measure. Bambba's composed walk and striking silhouette made her one of the standout celebrity moments of the week.

Tarun Tahiliani Closes With 'Bejeweled'

The grand finale was, fittingly, a Tarun Tahiliani spectacle. His collection, 'Bejeweled', explored jewels as metaphors for light and identity. Jewel-toned drapes, sculptural gowns, and shimmering pearls created a symphony of radiance. The show concluded with actor Aneet Padda as the showstopper, wearing a stunning sari gown that glistened like liquid light - the perfect closing note to an event that celebrated brilliance in every sense.

When Fashion Told Stories

Not mere clothes, Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2025 was about the stories stitched into them. From Mrunal's futuristic gold to Tabu's timeless emeralds, from the young innovators at Pearl Academy to Tarun Tahiliani's jewel-inspired poetry, each moment reminded us that fashion is, ultimately, a language. One that keeps evolving but never loses its ability to make us feel something real.