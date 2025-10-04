Are Cough Syrups Killing Children? DGHS Advisory, No Cough Syrups for Kids Below 2, Not Safe for Under 5

Karwa Chauth 2025: 6 Bollywood-Inspired Red Sarees To Shine Bright From Puja To Moonrise Fashion Riny John

Few festivals capture the beauty of tradition and romance like Karwa Chauth. As the moon rises and women gather in red attire, holding their puja thalis and waiting to glimpse their partners through the sieve, there's an undeniable charm in the air. The rituals, the laughter, the glow of diyas - everything feels dipped in red and gold. And what better way to embrace the spirit of this evening than by draping yourself in a red saree, the timeless symbol of love and auspiciousness?

This year, Bollywood divas are showing us just how versatile and striking the colour red can be. From sequins to silks, sculpted drapes to sheer elegance, here are six stunning red saree styles inspired by your favourite stars, along with styling tips to perfect your Karwa Chauth 2025 look.

Kriti Sanon's Dazzling Red Sequin Saree

If your Karwa Chauth celebration calls for glamour, Kriti Sanon's red sequin saree is your cue. The full-sequin drape and deep-cut blouse make a bold statement - perfect for an evening filled with lights and laughter.

Styling Tip: Keep your accessories minimal to let the saree shine. A pair of diamond studs or crystal danglers and a sleek bracelet will do the trick. Go for metallic strappy heels and soft curls with a glossy red lip for a red-carpet-worthy finish.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Maroon Sculpted Saree

For those who love structured elegance, Kareena's Tarun Tahiliani masterpiece is the definition of festive sophistication. The deep maroon hue with antique gold embroidery adds luxury without overwhelming the look.

Styling Tip: Opt for antique gold jewellery - think statement earrings or a choker and bronzed makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes. Finish the look with gold heels and a sleek bun or soft waves for an effortlessly regal vibe.

Alia Bhatt's Sheer Red Organza Saree

If you prefer something airy yet festive, Alia's sheer red organza saree is ideal. Its delicate zari border and light fabric make it perfect for both the daytime puja and the moonlit rituals.

Styling Tip: Go for traditional gold jhumkas and a gajra-adorned low bun. Keep your makeup dewy - peach blush, nude lips, and light shimmer on the eyes. Complete with embroidered juttis for comfort and elegance.

Rani Mukerji's Classic Red Silk Saree

For those who love tradition, Rani's true red silk saree with a gold border remains unbeatable. It's the kind of look that never goes out of style - rich, timeless, and beautifully festive.

Styling Tip: Pair it with heavy gold jewellery - think temple-style necklace, bangles, and earrings. A classic red bindi, kohl-lined eyes, and matte red lipstick complete the quintessential Karwa Chauth glow. Choose gold heels or kolhapuris to stay rooted in tradition.

Shraddha Kapoor's Deep Red Draped Saree

Modern yet rooted in tradition, Shraddha's deep red draped saree by House of Masaba is perfect for those who love minimal embellishments but maximum impact. The fluid drape and bustier blouse make it ideal for a contemporary celebration.

Styling Tip: Choose statement earrings over necklaces for a balanced look. A sleek ponytail or straight hair, dewy base, and smoky eyes will add an urban-chic edge. Finish with stiletto heels or block sandals.

Priyanka Chopra's Fuschia Crystal Saree

If you want to add a twist to the traditional red, take notes from Priyanka's berry-toned chiffon saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The fuschia hue, studded with Swarovski stones, makes for a head-turning yet breezy festive look.

Styling Tip: Let the colour shine with minimal accessories - maybe a single diamond neckpiece or bold hoops. Go for soft waves, a coral lip tint, and shimmery eye makeup. Silver-toned or nude heels will complement this look perfectly.

The Final Touch: Red, Reimagined

Karwa Chauth may be rooted in tradition, but your fashion doesn't have to be predictable. Whether you go for Rani's timeless silk, Kareena's structured couture, or Kriti's dazzling sequins, each red saree tells a story of love, celebration, and confidence.

This year, let your outfit mirror your mood - bold, graceful, or understated. After all, every shade of red shines brightest under the moon of Karwa Chauth.