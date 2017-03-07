Kangana Ranaut Wears Saree To Airport & We Love It!

Kangana Ranaut is not just the reel queen. She owns the airport fashion like a real queen. We believe that she can wear anything and everything effortlessly. She can even wear a rug and can give us a red carpet moment.

From tank tops to leather pants to frocks, Kangana has covered everything in her airport wardrobe and now the lady was seen flaunting a saree like it belonged there.

Kangana is every bit of chic and classy. The saree looked like it belonged there. Normally, people shy away from wearing saree at the airport, but Kangana made it look why don't we all wear it often.

Kangana wore a beige FabIndia saree with broad border. She paired it wth a spaghetti strap blouse. She matched the look with a tan handbag.

Finishing it off with bun and sunglasses, Kangana looked wow!