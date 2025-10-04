Are Cough Syrups Killing Children? DGHS Advisory, No Cough Syrups for Kids Below 2, Not Safe for Under 5

Rishabh Pant Turns 28: Peek Into His Net Worth And Rise From Delhi Streets To Cricket Fame

Diwali 2025 Sees Saturn Flip After 500 Years, Test Or Reward? This Is The Message For Each Zodiac Sign

'Is This Real Or AI?' Pankaj Tripathi's Royal Red Dhoti Look Leaves Fans Collectively Gasping! Fashion Deepannita Das

There's something undeniably magnetic about Pankaj Tripathi. The man who built his career on simplicity, humility, and raw realism has now surprised everyone - not with a role, but with a look.

Known for his understated charm and down-to-earth persona, the actor recently unveiled a completely new avatar on Instagram, and fans can't stop talking about it. Dressed in a striking fusion of royal and modern fashion, Tripathi's latest look feels like the beginning of a new chapter - and perhaps, a new version of himself.

Pankaj Tripathi's New Look Breaks The Internet

When Pankaj Tripathi shared his new pictures online, the internet collectively gasped - and then scrolled back up for a second look. The actor, known for his signature kurta-pajama simplicity, appeared in a bold and artistic outfit that no one saw coming.

In the photos, Tripathi wore a deep green velvet sherwani-style jacket with golden embroidery that looked regal yet edgy. Underneath, he sported a black embroidered shirt, adding a dash of modern sophistication to the traditional base.

But it was the striking red dhoti-style trousers, adorned with large golden floral motifs, that truly made the look stand out. Paired with gold loafers and a brown patterned flat cap, Pankaj Tripathi looked like a man who had stepped out of both history and the future at once.

In his caption, he simply wrote, "एक नई शुरुआत (A new beginning). This is the beginning of something interesting. How's the vibe?" - leaving everyone guessing what's next.

Ranveer Singh Reacts "Guruji, Yeh Kya?!"

It didn't take long for the comment section to explode with reactions - both playful and admiring.

Ranveer Singh, the ultimate fashion chameleon of Bollywood, couldn't resist teasing him: "Arre! Yeh kya, Guruji?! Hum sudhar gaye, aur aap bigad gaye?" His comment summed up everyone's feelings - it was shocking but delightful to see the calm, grounded Tripathi experimenting with style.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah jokingly called him "Punky sir" while singer Harshdeep Kaur commented, "Ohoooo kya baat!" Filmmaker Guneet Monga responded with a flurry of fire emojis - because clearly, Pankaj Tripathi was serving looks no one expected.

Fans Are Divided: "Is This Real Or AI?"

While celebrities showered praise, fans were left in disbelief - some even questioning if the images were AI-generated.

One user commented, "Is this real or AI?" while another wrote, "Admi confuse ho ja rha hai ke bhaiya ye AI hai ya sach m Pankaj bhaiya hai." The transformation was so sharp and youthful that fans were convinced it couldn't possibly be real.

Another fan joked, "Itna young kaise lag rahe ho sir? Humme bhi tips do!" The debate about whether the photos were digitally enhanced only added to the intrigue, proving how completely Pankaj had reinvented his public persona with a single post.

The Subtle Message Behind "Nayi Shuruwat"

For an actor who's built a career on authenticity, this transformation might not just be about fashion. "Nayi shuruwat" - a new beginning - could symbolize more than a wardrobe change.

It could be a hint at reinvention, both personal and professional. After years of playing earthy, grounded roles - the common man, the wise mentor, the soft-spoken dreamer - perhaps Tripathi is ready to step into a new creative space. The bold fashion statement feels like a metaphor for evolution - stepping outside comfort zones, even if people are surprised.

And if there's anyone who can turn simplicity into style and curiosity into conversation, it's Pankaj Tripathi.

What's Next For The "Guruji" Of Bollywood?

After his powerful performance as Monty in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, alongside Konkona Sen Sharma, Tripathi has been riding a wave of admiration. The film, which also starred Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, reminded audiences of his incredible emotional range.

Up next, he'll be seen in Parivarik ManuRanjan, a family entertainer that also stars Aditi Rao Hydari. The film promises a lighter, more humorous side of the actor - perhaps tying into the "new beginning" he mentioned.

Whether this fashion transformation is connected to a role, a campaign, or just a personal reinvention, one thing is certain - Pankaj Tripathi has everyone's attention again.