Here’s How Bollywood Celebrated Diwali 2025! A Look At The Festival Across Celebrities’ Homes Fashion Riny John

Diwali 2025 brought out a more personal side of Bollywood. Instead of large-scale parties, many celebrities chose meaningful celebrations rooted in tradition, family, and self-expression. From serene pujas to sentimental outfit choices, here's how Bollywood celebrated the 'Festival of lights' and what they wore.

Photo Credit: Instagram@rashathadani/kritisanon

Shah Rukh Khan: A Quiet Diwali At Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Diwali privately with his family at his Mumbai home, Mannat. He performed a traditional Lakshmi puja with Gauri Khan and their children and shared a heartfelt message that focused on gratitude and peace. There were no celebrity parties or media appearances, just a family-oriented evening.

Fashion Decode:

Shah Rukh did not post a full look, but from glimpses shared online, he appeared to be in a classic kurta, staying true to understated elegance that matched the tone of his celebration.

Kiara Advani: First Diwali As A Mother

Kiara celebrated her first Diwali after welcoming her baby with Sidharth Malhotra. The couple stayed at home, performed a small puja, and lit diyas with their family. The celebration was quiet, emotional, and steeped in new beginnings.

What She Wore:

Kiara wore a pastel yellow saree-lehenga with soft embroidery twinning with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. The lightweight fabric and flowy silhouette added grace while keeping comfort in mind.

Kriti Sanon: Family-Focused Festivities

Kriti Sanon spent Diwali with her parents and sister at home. The evening featured rangoli-making, diya lighting, and a traditional puja followed by a home-cooked festive dinner.

What She Wore:

She chose a red embroidered sharara set. The look was festive but relaxed, aligning with her intimate home celebration.

Sonam Kapoor: London Celebrations with an Indian Soul

Sonam celebrated Diwali in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and their son. They hosted a traditional puja and lit up their home with Indian decor elements, creating a cultural atmosphere away from home.

What She Wore:

Sonam opted for a hand-embroidered maroon ensemble with layered fabrics that reflected her love for artisanal craftsmanship.

Shraddha Kapoor: Heartfelt and Traditional

Shraddha spent Diwali with her parents and close relatives. She took part in the family puja and later lit diyas around the house, choosing to keep the celebration traditional and low-key.

What She Wore:

She wore a gold Anarkali with delicate zari work - a timeless festive look that added elegance without loud embellishments.

Twinkle Khanna: Diwali In London

Twinkle Khanna celebrated Diwali in the UK with Akshay Kumar and their children. The family performed a small puja and shared moments of laughter and nostalgia over traditional sweets.

What She Wore:

Twinkle chose a baby pink salwar suit with gold gota-patti detailing, pairing it with classic accessories to keep the look elegant.

Ananya Panday: A Sentimental Look This Diwali

Ananya celebrated Diwali with her parents and close friends. The evening was filled with family rituals, diya lighting, and an intimate dinner gathering.

What She Wore:

She wore a fuchsia Rohit Bal suit from her mother's vintage collection, making her outfit a tribute to family memories rather than just a fashion moment.

Rasha Thadani: Gen-Z Meets Tradition

Rasha celebrated Diwali with her mother, Raveena Tandon, at their Mumbai home. After the family puja, she joined a small gathering with friends.

What She Wore:

She chose a neon green salwar suit - a bold, youthful choice that still honoured traditional silhouettes.

This Diwali, Bollywood's celebrations reflected deeper personal stories from new motherhood to family roots and cultural pride. Instead of high-profile parties, most celebrities chose heartfelt traditions. Their fashion followed the same path: expressive, meaningful, and in harmony with how they chose to celebrate.