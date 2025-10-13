Kaal Ashtami And Ahoi Ashtami 2025: How Devotees Can Seek Blessings And Observe the Day

Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: 6 Stunning Looks To Shine Like A Star This Diwali 2025 Fashion Riny John

As the 'Monica' from Rajnikanth's 'Coolie', Pooja Hegde celebrates her birthday today, it's hard not to look back at her incredible journey from a model crowned second runner-up at Miss Universe India to one of the most stylish actresses in Indian cinema. With blockbuster performances across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films, Pooja has also built a reputation for her impeccable fashion sense. Her festive looks strike that rare balance between glamour and grace-perfect inspiration for anyone planning their Diwali wardrobe this year.

Whether you're heading to a puja, a card party, or a full-blown Diwali bash, here's how you can channel Pooja Hegde's signature style, complete with tips on styling, makeup, and footwear.

1. Pooja Hegde In Blush Pink Sequin Saree

Nothing says festive glamour like a Manish Malhotra saree and Pooja's blush pink net ensemble from his Diwali party this year is pure magic. The all over sequin detailing and delicate scallop fringe border give it a modern, ethereal feel, while the spaghetti-strap blouse keeps it youthful.

How to style it:

Keep the accessories minimal-a pair of diamond studs or delicate chandelier earrings will do. Tie your hair in a sleek low bun or soft waves for a dreamy finish.

Makeup tip:

Go for dewy skin, nude lips, and soft rose-gold eyeshadow to highlight the sparkle of the saree without overpowering it.

Footwear:

Strappy metallic heels in silver or rose gold add the perfect lift while staying elegant.

2. Pooja Hegde In Deep Maroon Kanjivaram Saree

Pooja's deep maroon Kanjivaram silk saree is a nod to timeless tradition. With rich zari work and that heavy silk drape, this is the kind of look that never goes out of style-ideal for a main Diwali puja or a formal family evening.

How to style it:

Pair it with traditional temple jewellery-think gold jhumkas and bangles. A gajra (flower garland) in your hair adds that festive charm.

Makeup tip:

Opt for a bold red or berry lipstick and soft kohl-rimmed eyes. Let the saree shine as the statement piece.

Footwear:

Classic gold kolhapuris or embroidered juttis will complete this regal look beautifully.

3.Pooja Hegde In Gold And Beige Embroidered Saree

For those who love understated elegance, Pooja's gold-beige sheer saree with heavy embroidery is a winner. It's light, graceful, and glamorous-perfect for a dinner party or a Diwali card night.

How to style it:

Keep the jewellery minimal but statement-chunky gold earrings or a sleek choker. A soft low ponytail or messy bun would work beautifully.

Makeup tip:

Soft bronze tones for the eyes, highlighted cheeks, and a glossy nude lip bring the look together effortlessly.

Footwear:

Opt for nude or gold stilettos that elongate your frame and add sophistication.

4. Pooja Hegde In Light Aqua/Silver Lehenga

Pooja's light aqua lehenga with silver embroidery is made for the modern festive dresser-fresh, fluid, and incredibly chic. The strapless bustier top gives it a youthful edge, making it perfect for a high-energy Diwali bash.

How to style it:

Skip the heavy jewellery, let the shimmer do the talking. A delicate diamond or crystal choker adds the right touch of sparkle.

Makeup tip:

Play with icy tones-frosted eyeshadow, a peachy blush, and glossy lips will keep the look clean and fresh.

Footwear:

Silver block heels or embellished sandals keep it comfortable yet stylish for dancing the night away.

5. Pooja Hegde In Pastel Pink Sequinned Kurta-Palazzo Set

Pooja's pastel pink festive ensemble is a dreamy mix of tradition and modern sparkle. The outfit features a short, sleeveless peplum-style kurta covered in self-coloured sequins that shimmer beautifully under the light. Paired with wide-legged palazzo pants in the same hue and a slightly deeper pink sheer dupatta, the look feels fluid, feminine, and perfect for a festive get-together.

How to style it:

Since the outfit already glimmers on its own, keep the jewellery minimal-opt for sleek silver danglers or diamond studs. A soft, wavy blowout or a half-tied hairstyle will add to the youthful, airy vibe.

Makeup tip:

Go for glowing skin, rose-tinted blush, and a glossy pink lip. Add a hint of silver highlighter to echo the shimmer of the outfit.

Footwear:

Pair it with silver juttis or block-heeled sandals. They'll keep you comfortable while still adding a subtle festive shine.

6. Pooja Hegde In Cream And Pink Saree

There's something beautifully nostalgic about Pooja's cream saree with a blush-pink blouse. It's simple, elegant, and incredibly graceful-perfect for a small family dinner or an intimate get-together.

How to style it:

A statement bindi, pearl earrings, and a sleek low bun will bring out the classic charm.

Makeup tip:

Soft pink lips and light eyeliner for that effortless, timeless vibe.

Footwear:

Go for kitten heels or pastel sandals for subtle sophistication.

Celebrating Pooja Hegde's Style This Diwali 2025

Pooja Hegde's Diwali looks remind us that festive fashion doesn't have to be predictable. From regal silks to pastel sequins, her wardrobe moves seamlessly between traditional and contemporary. This Diwali, take inspiration from her-embrace shimmer, celebrate colour, and wear something that feels you. After all, confidence is the best accessory, and no one wears it better than the birthday girl herself.