Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle: Beautiful Saree Inspirations From The Legendary Singer
Asha Bhosle, the name is enough to visualise a melodious voice! Her world-famous hit tunes continue to mesmerise all generations. Apart from her eccentric personality and sensational singing abilities, she is also admired for her one-of-a-kind style.
Image: Pinterest
Ashaji's love for traditional six yards is not new and the same can be traced through her Insta feeds and various paps-captured appearances. Every time she is clicked, the legendary diva dazzles in a stunning saree!
On her birthday on September 8, be inspired by Asha Bhosle's classy saree collections to upgrade your Indian traditional outfit style:
1. Rich Kanjeevaram Saree
Image: Pinterest
No Indian woman can ever resist wearing a beautiful kanjeevaram or Kanchipuram pattu saree. Ashaji is no exception as well. The singing legend wore a lovely blue kanjeevaram saree for one of the singing talent show's special appearances. She teamed the pattu saree with contemporary jewelry!
2. Heritage Banarasi Saree
Image: Pinterest
Another must-have in any woman's closet is a heritage Banarasi saree. Ashaji chose a classic colour combination of red and cream for a banarasi silk saree. To style this exquisite silk saree, she chose a diamond-studded neckpiece, matching earrings, and a statement cuff bracelet. Her classic bun hairdo was elevated with fresh flowers!
3. Ethnic Paithani Saree
Image: Pinterest
Handloom paihani sarees are the pride of Maharashtra and as a proud Maharashtrian Ashaji looked ethereal in a purple silk saree. She chose a rather offbeat plain green long-sleeve blouse to team up the paithani saree. Her accessories included a pearls layered necklace and Nath (Maharashtrian style nose ring).
Ashaji perfectly completed her Maharashtrian look with a Chadrakor bindi (moon-shaped mark) on her forehead!
4. Patola Silk Saree
Image: Instagram
A peculiar Ikat design or pattern consisting of flowers, elephants, and other subjects, Patola silk sarees are from Patan, Gujrat India. These sarees are also considered iconic and one of a kind. Ashaji looked simply beautiful in ivory-white Patola silk with a dark purple border. The plain ivory patola silk featured a lovely Ikat border!
Her choice of accessories included a golden color beads necklace and stud earrings!
5. Georgette Embroidery Saree
Image: Instagram
Ashaji played the perfect showstopper at one of Manish Malhotra's Lakme Fashion Week show held in Mumbai. Her off-white georgette embroidery saree featured sequin and zardozi embroidery work at the border. She styled the designer saree with a classic pearl necklace and statement red bindi!
6. Heavy Work Embroidery Saree
Image: Instagram
Ashaji's love for traditional silk sarees and lightweight designer sarees is undivided. She looked stunning in a pale blue embroidered saree that featured sequin work across the saree and border. The silver cut-dana work of the saree hinted at contemporary and party-ready fashion!
The singing sensation chose a pearl-string neckpiece and a statement cuff bracelet to elevate her contemporary look!
7. Kota Silk Embroidery Saree
Image: Instagram
The evergreen diva looked royal and stunning in a white Kota silk embroidery saree. Ashaji's saree was a perfect choice for casual dressing and featured detailed work at the border. She chose a few statement jewelry pieces to complement her classy saree attire!
8. Handloom Jamdani Saree
Image: Instagram
Bengal handloom sarees are loved and preferred for their easy, comfortable, and one-of-a-kind look. Ashaji wore a lovely off-white cotton-silk Jamdani saree. The floral pattern border saree looked understated and elegant.
She teamed the classy saree with a matching three-fourth sleeve blouse. Her statement accessories included a classic pearl neckpiece and a silver Kada bangle!
