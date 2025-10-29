Shukra Gochar 2025 On Tulsi Vivah; These Zodiac Signs Can Make A Fortune, Are You One Of Them?

From 1996 To 2025: Nysa Devgan And Orry Recreate Rekha-Kajol's Controversial Photoshoot With A Gen Z Twist

Nysa Devgan and Orry (Orhan Awatramani) have done what few modern recreations manage - they've brought a piece of Bollywood fashion history back to life. Their new photoshoot revisits Rekha and Kajol's 1996 Cineblitz cover spread, one of the boldest and most glamorous shoots of its time.

Every pose, fabric, and expression echoes the original, but with a fresh, Gen Z touch. While Nysa channels the natural confidence of her mother Kajol, Orry embodies Rekha's poise and unmistakable presence. The result is more than homage - it's a generational mirror.

Photo Credit: Instagram@varindertchawla

The Iconic Off-White Sweater Look

The most talked about image from the original shoot returns with a fresh edge. Rekha and Kajol once shared an oversized off-shoulder sweater; a soft, off-white knit that became one of the most daring visuals of the '90s. Nysa and Orry bring that same closeness back, wrapped in a similar textured fabric that blends warmth with confidence. The recreated frame balances tenderness and boldness, echoing the same charged chemistry that made the original so unforgettable.

The Wild Leopard Print Look

This frame could have come straight out of a 1990s style magazine - bold, unapologetic, and confident. Orry channels Rekha's power pose in a leopard-print beret and matching jacket layered over black, while Nysa's sleek, fitted black outfit anchors the shot.

There's nothing subtle about this look, and that's the point. The animal print is playful yet powerful, hinting at the era's love for excess and edge. The recreation preserves that same fearless mood, proving that maximalism never really goes out of style.

The Sleek All-Black Look

Here, the focus shifts back to stillness and silhouette. The duo wear simple, body-hugging black tops - the kind of look that relies on attitude, not embellishment.

The contrast of the dark fabric against warm-toned skin creates visual depth, while the minimal styling draws attention to expression and connection. It's modern in composition but carries the restraint that defined Rekha's 90s elegance.

Photo Credit: Instagram@varindertchawla

The Light-Coloured Denim Look

Among the more relaxed frames, this one captures everyday intimacy. Nysa wears a soft, denim-toned V-neck top, a direct nod to Kajol's breezy 90s aesthetic, while Orry pairs a light, sleeveless vest with it.

The palette is airy and sunlit, balancing the series' heavier looks with quiet ease. It's nostalgia without the weight - a reminder of fashion's simpler side.

The Opulent Gold Drape Look

This is the centrepiece - a moment of pure golden drama. Both in 1996 and now, the metallic fabric does most of the talking. Draped across the shoulders like molten light, the look plays with texture and reflection.

Nysa and Orry's recreation captures that energy perfectly. Their lustrous, foil-finish fabric flows effortlessly, sculpting the body while leaving space for movement. Orry wears a single, statement gold hoop, recalling Rekha's signature flair, while Nysa's bronzed skin and sleek hair balance the scene with composure.

It's a photograph that feels suspended in time - still gleaming after nearly three decades.

The Black and White Stripe Look

A softer moment in the series, one that trades glamour for warmth. In the original, Rekha and Kajol shared a candid laugh in striped tops and berets, a reminder that style doesn't always need polish to make impact.

Nysa and Orry's version keeps that authenticity intact. Both wear matching striped knits, Nysa in a black beret and Orry in a white one. Their pose feels spontaneous, easy, and genuinely fun - a glimpse of friendship wrapped in Parisian charm.

Why This Recreation Works

What makes this shoot stand out is the emotion behind it. Nysa steps into photos that once shaped her mother's image, bringing her own version of them to life. Orry channels Rekha's grace with a mix of charm and admiration.

Together, they show that fashion memories can evolve, lived again through new faces, fresh moods, and today's style.