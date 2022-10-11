FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: 5 Key Moments To Witness At The Five-Day Fashion Gala

AK-OK by Anamika Khanna Image: Instagram Ace fashion designer Anamika Khanna will be seen opening the FDCI X LFW with her brand-new collection AK-OK. Anamika's latest collection is all about experimenting with bold colours, abstract prints, 3-D detailing, and much more. Considering her designs reflect neutral tones, the new colour-coded ensembles will have a new outlook on the style crafted by her. Plus, she is super excited to showcase the designs done on fabrics and patterns like cotton, denim, handmade shibori, mulmul, and more!

Innovative Design Colab Image: Instagram Designer duo Gauri & Nainika will be seen unveiling their conscious collection that will feature an offbeat biodegradable material called R|Elan EcoGold. Another talented designer team, Saksha, and Kinni have collaborated with tech giant Logitech to feature the Prism collection that blends technology and style via colours, forms, geometry, and mirrors! The technology meets sustainable fashion concepts will be winning hearts at the upcoming fashion event!

The Green Talk Image: Instagram The FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week is not just about showcasing looks and styles. The concept of fashion in today's times is deeper than that. Various fashion brands have already realized the importance of sustainably in fashion and detaching themselves from fast fashion to great extent. This year, at fashion week, many experts including fashion activist Aditi Mayer will be seen delivering a speech on Fashion, Climate & The Role of Women. Also, Woolmark Impact Hub will be launching Rise Worldwide space that will showcase conscious and circular advancements and innovations in the art gallery form!

Unexpected Collections Image: Instagram The five-day fashion affair will also witness some exciting style collaborations too. Designer Kanika Goyal will feature her latest streetwear collection with Gujarat Titans, a popular team of IPL. Her athleisure collection will be showcased in two segments with the Autumn-Winter collection launching at the Lakmé Fashion Week!