Diwali 2025: 8 Kurta Styles Every Man Should Try, To Stand Out This Festive Season Fashion Riny John

Diwali is just around the corner, and it's the perfect time to refresh your ethnic wardrobe. While women often get all the style attention, men's fashion can be equally fun and festive. From traditional charm to contemporary twists, there's a kurta style for every personality. Here's a guide to the top men's kurtas to light up your Diwali look in 2025.

Photo Credit: Instagram@chipkumedia/rahulmishra_7

Kurta With Nehru Jacket

A classic combination that never goes out of style, the kurta paired with a Nehru jacket is perfect for Diwali gatherings. The Nehru jacket adds a structured layer to the flowing kurta, creating a sophisticated silhouette. This look is ideal for festive dinners or pujas, offering both comfort and elegance.

Asymmetric Kurta

For those who like to make a statement, the asymmetric kurta is your go-to. With uneven hemlines or draped panels, it brings a contemporary edge to traditional attire. Pair it with slim trousers or churidar to balance the design. This style is perfect if you want to stand out at parties and get-togethers.

Printed Floral Kurta

Floral prints aren't just for spring, they're a vibrant choice for Diwali as well. A printed floral kurta instantly adds a festive and playful touch to your outfit. Choose subtle prints for family gatherings or bold patterns for evening celebrations. It's a simple way to showcase personality while staying comfortable.

Indo Western Sherwani

The Indo Western sherwani is a bridge between tradition and modernity. With structured cuts, contemporary fabrics, and sometimes even jackets layered on top, it's perfect for a more formal Diwali event. Ideal for weddings, Diwali parties, or special pujas, it blends regal charm with wearable style.

Pathani Kurta

Pathani kurtas are all about relaxed, masculine charm. Loose-fitting and easy-going, they often come with straight or slightly tapered pants. This style is perfect for casual Diwali gatherings or evening outings. It's comfortable, stylish, and effortlessly cool.

Bandhani Kurta

Bandhani, with its tie-dye patterns, has a festive spirit built right in. A bandhani kurta instantly evokes traditional celebrations, making it ideal for Diwali. The vibrant colors and patterns reflect the joy of the festival, ensuring you look lively and spirited.

Short Kurta with Pants

Short kurtas paired with pants are versatile and modern. Perfect for casual gatherings or daytime Diwali events, this style is easy to wear and looks effortlessly chic. You can dress it up with a Nehru jacket or keep it simple for a relaxed vibe.

Angrakha Style Kurta

The angrakha kurta is a timeless festive favourite. With its wrap-around front, side ties, or buttons, it offers a unique layered look that's both traditional and stylish. Perfect for Diwali celebrations, this kurta style adds a regal flair while keeping comfort in mind. Pair it with churidar or slim trousers, and you've got a look that's elegant, eye-catching, and ready for every festive gathering.

To wrap it up, celebrate in style this Diwali 2025 and the right kurta can make a big difference. Whether you lean towards classic Nehru jackets, edgy asymmetrical designs, or festive prints, there's a style that can cater to every mood and occasion. Experiment, mix and match, and most importantly, wear what makes you feel confident and festive. This Diwali, let your wardrobe shine as brightly as the diyas.