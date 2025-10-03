Weekly Love Horoscope 2025 (5 October - 11 October): Find Out What The Stars Hold For Your Heart

Diwali 2025: 5 Must-Have Kurtas for Men To Steal The Spotlight At Every Festive Party Fashion Riny John

Diwali is not just about diyas, sweets, and crackers, it's also the perfect time to bring out your most stylish ethnic looks. While women often get plenty of attention for their festive fashion, men deserve their spotlight too! And in 2025, kurtas are making a major comeback in the most vibrant, trendy, and elegant avatars.

Whether you're attending a morning puja, hosting a card party, or heading out for a Diwali night get-together, the right kurta can make all the difference. Here's a roundup of five stunning kurta looks for men, along with easy styling tips to help you glow brighter than the Diwali lights.

The Sunshine Yellow Kurta: Bright And Cheerful For Daytime

Nothing says "festive energy" like a yellow kurta. With floral and traditional prints, this outfit pairs perfectly with white churidar pants for a fresh and radiant vibe.

When to wear: Ideal for morning puja, family brunch, or rangoli-making sessions.

Style Tip: Pair it with brown juttis or mojaris, and add a simple bracelet or watch for a polished yet effortless look.

The Black And Gold Regal Kurta: Evening Party-Ready

Black and gold is a timeless combination and this kurta nails it with rich golden and rust-red motifs. Paired with white churidar pants, it exudes royalty.

When to wear: Perfect for Diwali card parties or evening family gatherings.

Style Tip: Go for sleek leather loafers and a statement watch. If you want extra flair, throw on a stole in deep maroon or gold.

The Pink Block Print Kurta: Subtle And Charming

For men who prefer understated elegance, this pink kurta with white block prints is a winner. It's soft, graceful, and radiates a calm festive charm.

When to wear: Great for intimate house gatherings, casual Diwali dinners, or a pre-festival mehendi.

Style Tip: Pair it with white or beige pants. Add tan sandals or kolhapuris for a relaxed, stylish look.

The Mustard Floral Kurta: Warm And Festive

Mustard is one of the trendiest festive colors this season. With delicate floral motifs, this kurta balances tradition and style effortlessly.

When to wear: Perfect for daytime events or an early evening get-together.

Style Tip: Accessorize with a pocket square in a contrasting shade (like green or maroon). Pair with mojaris for that perfect ethnic finish.

The Classic White Kurta With Black Dupatta: Timeless Sophistication

A white kurta-pajama set never goes out of style, but add a black patterned dupatta and you've got a head-turner. Minimal yet elegant, this look works for every Diwali occasion.

When to wear: Ideal for evening functions, cultural programs, or a family pooja.

Style Tip: Elevate the look with black loafers and a silver bracelet. If you want a bolder edge, go for a statement ring.

Dress To Celebrate, Not Just Impress

This Diwali, let your outfit reflect your festive spirit. From sunshine yellows to regal blacks, these kurta styles give men plenty of room to experiment while staying rooted in tradition. Remember, it's not just about what you wear, it's about how confidently you carry it. Add a smile, light up the diyas, and let your style shine brighter than the fireworks.

Here's to a fashionable and festive Diwali!