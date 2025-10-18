World Menopause Day 2025: Influencer Shares ‘What Not To Say To Someone Going Through Perimenopause'

Dhanteras 2025: 8 Bollywood Divas Show How To Shine In Gold And Silver This Festive Season Fashion Riny John

It's Dhanteras 2025, the sparkle of gold and silver takes centre stage both in our homes and in our wardrobes. This is the day many bring prosperity home with a touch of shine, whether through jewellery, coins, or festive fashion. And what better way to celebrate than to draw inspiration from celebrities who have turned metallic tones into statement looks? Below are some stunning gold and silver outfits worn by your favourite stars, along with tips to recreate these ritual and party looks with the right jewellery and makeup this festive season.

Ritual-Ready Looks For Dhanteras 2025

Photo Credit: Instagram@youandimag

Aditi Rao Hydari: The Gold-Silver Glow

Outfit: Gold Silver Crystal Sharara

Aditi Rao Hydari's ensemble styled by Seema Gujral beautifully blends gold and silver crystals that is perfect for Dhanteras, where both metals hold auspicious value. Pair such an outfit with uncut polki earrings or a layered choker to keep the regal touch alive. For makeup, try a dewy base, soft gold eyeshadow, and a nude lip for that ethereal finish.

Manushi Chhillar: Grace In Champagne Gold

Outfit: Dhruv Panchal Tissue Woven Saree

Manushi's pale gold saree strikes the perfect balance between traditional and timeless. Recreate her look with a tissue or silk saree paired with statement jhumkas and bangles. Opt for a subtle highlighter and a soft pink lip to bring out the glow without overpowering the outfit.

Alia Bhatt: Regal Silver Lehenga

Photo Credit: Instagram@youandimag

Outfit: Silver Lehenga Set with Embroidered Bustier

Alia's silver lehenga draped with a dupatta over her head gives pure goddess energy. You can pair your silver outfit with coloured gemstone jewellery like emeralds for contrast. Keep the base glowing with soft contouring and a mauve lip to let the jewellery pop.

Diana Penty: Dual-Toned Perfection

Outfit: Gold & Silver Stone-Encrusted Scallop Skirt Set

Diana's gold-silver combo by Manish Malhotra proves you don't have to choose between the two. A beaded or scallop-detailed outfit can be styled with pearl jewellery to tone down the shimmer. Keep your hair sleek and makeup minimal, just winged liner and a nude gloss will do.

Party-Ready Looks For Dhanteras 2025

Sharvari: Silver Statement Gown

Outfit: Alberta Ferretti Silver Embellished Gown

Sharvari's metallic gown is perfect for a cocktail or festive evening. Silver earrings and a clutch will complete the look. For makeup, try a soft smokey eye with silver tones and a matte nude lip to keep it modern.

Alaya F: Silver With A Twist

Photo Credit: Instagram@youandimag

Outfit: Silver Shimmering Bralette And Sheer Cape

Alaya's silver look is youthful and edgy, perfect for festive parties. Add layered silver bangles or statement earrings to complete it. For makeup, think metallic eyeliner, rosy lips, and lots of highlighter for that radiant finish.

Janhvi Kapoor: Modern Glam In Gold

Photo Credit: Instagram@youandimag

Outfit: Strapless Gold Bustier And Skirt

Janhvi's shimmering two-piece look is ideal for those who like a hint of glamour. The strapless bustier and fitted skirt make it a great choice for evening get-togethers. Style it with statement hoops or a sleek gold choker, and keep your makeup simple-bronzed cheeks, glossy lips, and bold lashes.

Rashmika Mandanna: Playful And Dazzling

Photo Credit: Instagram@youandimag

Outfit: Golden Fringed Mini-Dress With Floral Details

Rashmika's gold fringed dress adds a playful twist to modern festive dressing. If you're opting for something short and chic, balance the shimmer with minimal accessories, maybe gold cuffs or delicate danglers. Go for a fresh makeup look with a peach blush and soft shimmer on the eyelids.

Styling Gold and Silver for Dhanteras 2025

Balance is key: If your outfit is heavy on shimmer, keep your accessories minimal.

If your outfit is heavy on shimmer, keep your accessories minimal. Mix metals smartly: Gold jewellery can look stunning on silver outfits and vice versa when done in small accents.

Gold jewellery can look stunning on silver outfits and vice versa when done in small accents. Play with textures: Pair silk or tissue fabrics with crystal or mirror work for depth.

Pair silk or tissue fabrics with crystal or mirror work for depth. Let your skin glow: A luminous base and highlighter are your best friends for metallic outfits.

Shine With Meaning

This Dhanteras 2025 is not limited to adorning gold and silver, it's about inviting light, health, and prosperity into your life. Whether you're drawn to Aditi's royal charm, Alia's elegance, or Alaya's youthful edge, there's a way to make metallics your own this festive season. Wear your sparkle with purpose, and let your Dhanteras 2025 truly glow inside and out.