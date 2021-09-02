Just In
- 2 hrs ago Aditi Rao Hydari Exudes Festive Goals With Her Yellow And Blue Traditional Outfit
- 3 hrs ago National Nutrition Week 2021: What Are Stone Fruits And Why You Should Avoid Eating Their Seeds?
- 5 hrs ago Sidharth Shukla Passes Away Due To Heart Attack: Facts About Big Boss 13 Winner
- 5 hrs ago Renowned Greek Composer Mikis Theodorakis Dies At 96: Tribute
Don't Miss
- Movies Sidharth Shukla Demise: Late Actor's Old Tweet On Death Resurfaces On Social Media
- Sports England vs India, Oval Test: Team India sports black armbands, pay tribute to Vasu Paranjpe
- News Govt serious in dealing with farm sector challenges: Narendra Singh Tomar
- Technology Amazon September Edition Spin & Win Quiz Answers: Win Up to Rs. 1,00,000
- Finance 2 Stocks To Buy For 57% And 18% Gains From Brokerage Houses
- Education UBTER Result 2021: How To Download Uttarakhand Polytechnic JEEP Rank Card?
- Automobiles Aprilia Tuono 660 Launched In India At Rs 13.09 Lakh: 94bhp, Adjustable Suspension, Brembo Brakes
- Travel Places To Visit In Assam In September
Yami Gautam Looks Gorgeous In Her Cream And Gold Saree; Take A Look At Her Jewellery Game Too!
Yami Gautam looked gorgeous in her cream saree that she wore for the event and yes, she had our attention with her ensemble. It was a saree dress that she draped and gave us a fashion goal for the day, which we so loved. The actress was styled by Manisha Melwani and she looked amazing as ever. So, let's decode her ensemble and look that had our attention.
The actress sported a saree dress that came from the label, Ituvana. She wore a sleeveless and plunging-neckline long top and draped an exquisite cream saree that was subtly-embellished and featured gold-toned patterns and zari border. Her saree was beautifully done and she carried it ever so gracefully. She teamed her ensemble with sandals from the label, Eridani. Yami's jewellery game was also strong and gold-toned, which upped her stylish quotient. She donned gold-toned bangles that came from Abhilasha Jewelry Collection and delicate choker from Bhavya Ramesh Jewelry. She also notched up her look with traditional Kashmiri danglers that went well with her look.
The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl with eye shadow. The wavy bun rounded out her avatar. Yami Gautam looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.