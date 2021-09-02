Yami Gautam Looks Gorgeous In Her Cream And Gold Saree; Take A Look At Her Jewellery Game Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Yami Gautam looked gorgeous in her cream saree that she wore for the event and yes, she had our attention with her ensemble. It was a saree dress that she draped and gave us a fashion goal for the day, which we so loved. The actress was styled by Manisha Melwani and she looked amazing as ever. So, let's decode her ensemble and look that had our attention.

The actress sported a saree dress that came from the label, Ituvana. She wore a sleeveless and plunging-neckline long top and draped an exquisite cream saree that was subtly-embellished and featured gold-toned patterns and zari border. Her saree was beautifully done and she carried it ever so gracefully. She teamed her ensemble with sandals from the label, Eridani. Yami's jewellery game was also strong and gold-toned, which upped her stylish quotient. She donned gold-toned bangles that came from Abhilasha Jewelry Collection and delicate choker from Bhavya Ramesh Jewelry. She also notched up her look with traditional Kashmiri danglers that went well with her look.

The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl with eye shadow. The wavy bun rounded out her avatar. Yami Gautam looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.