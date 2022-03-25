Just In
- 1 hr ago Hybrid COVID Variant Reported In India: Know The Symptoms Here
- 4 hrs ago Beautiful Home Of Newly-Weds Aditya Seal And Anushka Ranjan
- 5 hrs ago Air Pollution 2nd Biggest Health Risk In India, Annual Economic Cost Over USD 150bn: Report
- 5 hrs ago Ugadi 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Legends, Celebration And Significance
Don't Miss
- Finance HDFC Sells Over 2 Pc Stake, In Oil Explorer HOEC During July-Mar For Rs 61 Cr
- Movies Ranbir Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor Were Very Emotional To Watch Rishi Kapoor On The Screen For The Last Time
- Sports Cadiz ties up with La Liga Football Schools India
- Technology Flipkart Mobile Month End Sale: Discount Offers On Top Smartphones
- News Current situation is a 'Work in Progress': EAM on meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
- Automobiles Lamborghini Urus Facelift To Be Unveiled In August - Big Raging Bull Set To Get Angrier
- Education MP Police Constable Result 2022 Declared At peb.mp.gov.in, Here’s How To Download
- Travel Spectacular Road Trips In India That You Must Take This Summer
Yami Gautam Dhar Looks Resplendent In A Black And Green Gown!
Changemaker of the Year Yami Gautam Dhar impresses fashion critics looking resplendent in a black and green gown!
Riding high on the success of her last release, 'A Thursday', Yami Gautam Dhar was recently bestowed upon the honour and title of Changemaker of the Year award.
Sporting a minimal make up look and elegant accessories, the gorgeous actress looked resplendent in a black and olive green gown and was the cynosure of all eyes at the event.
Sharing the look with her followers on social media, Yami posted, "Dress up, show up & slay it! @elleindia #awardnight".
Yami has been scoring rave reviews for her spectacular performance in the hostage thriller - 'A Thursday'. The actress played the role of a playschool teacher who takes 13 children hostage holding the city for ransom. As the story progresses, it is revealed that her character has suffered sexual abuse as a minor.
Yami's interesting line-up includes 'Dasvi' alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur and 'OMG2' featuring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathy and a few unannounced projects.
- bollywood wardrobeA Thursday Promotions: Yami Gautam - The Boss Lady In Black And White Outfit!
- bollywood wardrobeKarwa Chauth 2021: Mira Rajput Kapoor, Yami Gautam Dhar, And Sonali Bendre Wow Us With Their Looks
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2021: Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjana Sanghi And Yami Gautam Have Traditional Outfit Goals
- bollywood wardrobeGanesh Chaturthi 2021: Exquisite Saree Goals From Madhuri Dixit, Yami Gautam, Kangana Ranaut
- bollywood wardrobeLatest Fashion Scoop Ft. Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone And Other Bollywood Actresses
- bollywood wardrobeYami Gautam Looks Gorgeous In Her Cream And Gold Saree; Take A Look At Her Jewellery Game Too!
- bollywood wardrobeNewly Wed Yami Gautam Looks ‘Simply Happy’ In Her Beautiful Printed Maxi Dress; Know It’s Price Inside!
- make up tipsNewly-Wed Yami Gautam Flaunts Her Post-Wedding Look In Red Vermilion, Tiny Bindi And Bright Lipstick
- bollywood wardrobeEvelyn Sharma Stuns In A White Wedding Gown As She Ties The Knot With Her Beau Tushaan Bhindi
- bollywood wardrobeYami Gautam Stuns In Her Orange Suit For Mehendi; Reminds Us Of Deepika Padukone’s Orange Suit
- make up tipsYami Gautam’s Dewy Wedding Makeup Is What Brides-To-Be During Lockdown Should Bookmark
- bollywood wardrobeYami Gautam Looks Gorgeous As She Opts For A Red Saree For Her Wedding With Uri Director Aditya Dhar