Yami Gautam Dhar Looks Resplendent In A Black And Green Gown! Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Changemaker of the Year Yami Gautam Dhar impresses fashion critics looking resplendent in a black and green gown!

Riding high on the success of her last release, 'A Thursday', Yami Gautam Dhar was recently bestowed upon the honour and title of Changemaker of the Year award.

Sporting a minimal make up look and elegant accessories, the gorgeous actress looked resplendent in a black and olive green gown and was the cynosure of all eyes at the event.

Sharing the look with her followers on social media, Yami posted, "Dress up, show up & slay it! @elleindia #awardnight".

Yami has been scoring rave reviews for her spectacular performance in the hostage thriller - 'A Thursday'. The actress played the role of a playschool teacher who takes 13 children hostage holding the city for ransom. As the story progresses, it is revealed that her character has suffered sexual abuse as a minor.

Yami's interesting line-up includes 'Dasvi' alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur and 'OMG2' featuring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathy and a few unannounced projects.