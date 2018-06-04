Wow! Which Attire Of Dia Mirza Would You Want In Your Wardrobe?

Dia Mirza is ruling the internet these days and not just because of her upcoming movie, 'Sanju', where she is starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor, but the diva is also in news because of the World Environment Day. The beauty with a cause, Dia was busy creating awareness about the harmful effects of plastic pollution in the northern parts of the country.

While she was promoting a noble cause, we couldn't help but be completely bowled over by her traditional looks. This one-of-the-prettiest B-town actresses wooed us in pastel and soft hues on two different occasions.

Yes, she absolutely looked as fresh as a daisy on both the days; but we can't decide which attire of hers is more stunning. Why don't you help us determine in which avatar she looked mesmerising?

1. The Regal Look

Dressed in an ivory outfit, Dia Mirza nailed it on the first day of her World Environment Day campaign. She looked fabulous in a subtly embroidered ethnic wear that she matched with a gorgeous dupatta featuring shimmery tassels and silver-hued footwear. We also thought her Golecha's Jewels dazzling uncut diamonds and emeralds earrings went perfectly well with the dress.

2. The Dreamy Avatar

Dia Mirza also totally floored us in a pastel blue and white Anita Dongre simple kurti and pyjami. We loved the floral blue and yellow prints on her long kurti and the complementing printed jootis. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, her ethnic jhoomkis, side-swept hair, and dewy makeup were bang-on!