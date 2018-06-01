Subscribe to Boldsky
WOW! Sonam Kapoor Draped Her Sari In This Unique Style

By Devika
Sonam Kapoor style

Slowly and steadily, we are realising the fact that Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja is a fun loving and vivacious lady, who doesn't take herself too seriously. The actress, who is considered Bollywood's top fashionista, makes heads turn over and over again. Each time she dons something, it becomes a statement.

Last time, she channelled her inner geek and this time, she took a refreshing turn and sported a beautiful Neeru's floral sari. The diva was all smiles and looked totally fab in this blue coloured sari that was highlighted by a myriad of red, green, white, and pink flowers. We also loved the meticulously done golden border of her sari.

Sonam Kapoor style

Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam's sari wouldn't have looked that great had it not been colour-blocked by a dark pink coloured shirt blouse with voluminous sleeves. Well, the actress definitely looked like an eye-candy with that colour-coordination. Her round-neck pretty blouse was tucked and so, yes, she brought this new trend of hiding the midriff.

We also thought that her Amrapali choker necklace and ethnic jhumkis went perfectly well with the attire. Her embellished flat sandals complemented her look and so did her dewy makeup. Her hair was loosely tied and gave her avatar a dreamy touch.

Sonam Kapoor style

Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja wooed us yet again. We think her floral sari and vibrant blouse is the perfect summer wear, how about you? Feel free to share your views on this in the comments section.

    Friday, June 1, 2018, 15:20 [IST]
