Wow! Anil Kapoor’s Latest Style Proves That He Is Ageing Like Wine

By Devika
Anil Kapoor Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta

We just can't stop ourselves from gushing over Anil Kapoor, who like wine is only growing better with age. The fit and fabulous actor had all our attention at the grand engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. He was minimally dressed and looked awesome as always.

He wore traditional attire and mirrored the spirit of modern Indian men, who like it subtle and to the point. He wasn't overtly dressed at all and in fact, kept it simple and straightforward. His ethnic outfit was a cross between casual and formal. It was a sophisticated ensemble and Anil carried himself with a lot of aplomb and panache.

Anil Kapoor style

He wore a white kurta, which he paired with cigarette-pants like pyjamis. However, it was his long coat that did all the talking. His collared jacket was dipped in a black hue and was a sartorial delight. The golden symmetrical buttons and the green pocket square accentuated his overall look.

Anil enhanced his classy avatar with elegant brown shoes, which went perfectly well with his attire and also effectively colour-blocked his look.

Anil Kapoor traditional wears

Anil Kapoor looked amazing and totally inspired a lot of men to try power-dressing. He again made us believe that less is more. Well done Anil, keep on wooing us more.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 1, 2018, 2:31 [IST]
