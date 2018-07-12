Subscribe to Boldsky
Woah! This Is How Chitrangada Singh Made Her Simple Gown Look Sensational

By
Chitrangada Singh Fashion

There's something about Chitrangada Singh that makes us all fall head over heels in love with her. She is not your regular fashion icon; rather, she is somebody, who will make just one apperance a month but leave us all mesmerised. Her style is simply unforgettable and very individualistic.

She also turned up at the NRI of the Year Awards 2018 with Mandira Bedi and had us gasping for breath. The dusky diva made such a dramatic entrance that we couldn't help but staring at her. She looked unbelievably sexy in her ensemble.

She was styled to perfection and like Mandira, pulled off a difficult look. She wore a top that most of us would have been scared to try. Truly, not quite everyone's cup of tea. Her top was rather surreal and perfect for high fashion events. Chitrangada wore an off-shoulder ruffled top that was highly asymmetrical and featured exaggerated sleeves.

Chitrangada Singh Western Looks

But the special part about her gown was that she wore the top over it and gave us a sensational idea. The actual dress was a figure-hugging black gown with flared skirt and she wore this ruffled top above it to make her simple dress look like a statement piece. Very smart and bold!

Her makeup was dewy and made her look notches sexier. She wore a deep red lip shade and we couldn't stop ourselves from 'wowing'.

Well, she totally wooed us and her experiment with her dress clearly worked. Well done, Chitrangada!

    Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 18:06 [IST]
