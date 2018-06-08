Subscribe to Boldsky
Woah! Check Out The Latest Hot And Stylish Pics Of Aalia Furniturewalla

By Devika
Aalia Furniturewalla fashion

The daughter of stunning Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewalla, Aalia Furniturewalla is actually proving to be the hottest star kid ever.

Go through her Instagram feed and you will be blown away by her pictures. Aalia is hot and not at all camera shy. This 20-year-old girl is beauty with brains. She doesn't mind wearing revealing clothes and knows how to shut down trollers. And to think, she is not even one movie old, although she is all set to make her big Bollywood debut this year.

Aalia Furniturewalla fashion

From sheer shirts, ripped denims, sexy separates, floral dresses, elaborate gowns to traditional outfits, Aalia can look awesome in just about anything. The budding star is already a fashionista and an internet sensation. We admire her for defying style conventions, keeping it real and most of all being true to herself.

Here are a few of her drool-worthy pictures that will make your eyes get wider in amazement and you'll wonder why haven't you been following her already.

Aalia Furniturewalla fashion
Aalia Furniturewalla fashion
Aalia Furniturewalla fashion
Aalia Furniturewalla fashion
Aalia Furniturewalla fashion
Aalia Furniturewalla fashion
Aalia Furniturewalla fashion
Does Cycling Reduce Bell Fat?
